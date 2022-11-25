Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022. (RCMP/Contributed)

Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022. (RCMP/Contributed)

Ontario man still missing after last being seen in Kelowna

Nabyl Dine hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sept. 5, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last three months, which is out of character for him, according to the police.

Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.

READ MORE: Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector on winter storm watch

READ MORE: Emergency crews battle house fire after days of chaos in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownamissing personOkanaganRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Students try living rough in Salmon Arm through 24-hour experiment
Next story
B.C. nurses rally to demand action with health-care system ‘in a state of crisis’

Just Posted

Part of the cast rehearsing A New Beginning at The Chapel, getting ready for their Dec. 3 and 4 performances Georgia Rands (left), Ben Carey, Logan Carey; (center) Cheyanne Haak, Jacob Huntington, Amanda Aylard; (back) Nathan Bastiaansen, Sophie Carey, Adriana Bastiaansen, Lexi Derksen. (Gerry Shipmaker photo)
New Beginnings star in Enderby Christmas play

Asher Hovius of the Vernon Christian School Royals (in white, No. 11) gets a ball past a double block attempt by Kelowna’s Immaculata Mustangs during the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Volleyball Championships at Kelowna Christian School. (Contributed)
Vernon Christian Royals reach B.C. volleyball finals

O’Keefe Ranch will host its popular Victorian Christmas over the first three weekends in December. (Morning Star - file photo)
North Okanagan ranch shines with Victorian Christmas

Coldstream goalie Austin Seibel of the KIJHL’s North Okanagan Knights tries to see around the block of forward Ryden Mathieson (17) of the PJHL’s Port Moody Panthers in the first BC Hockey Conference Prospects Game held Nov. 22 in Chilliwack. Seibel was the KIJHL player of the game in the league’s 4-3 victory. (Tanya Seibel photo)
Coldstream’s Seibel snares game scholarship