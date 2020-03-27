Open burn permits cancelled in Vernon

Province of British Columbia has cancelled open burning permits until April 15, 2020

As the situation surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, the BC Centre for Disease Control has recommended the implementation of methods to help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province.

In response, the Province of British Columbia, in collaboration with provincial health partners, has issued the following restrictions for all High Smoke Sensitivity Zones across the province until Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

No new fires may be initiated

No additional material may be added to existing fires

Effective immediately, burn permits issued by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) are cancelled until April 15, 2020.

Vernon Fire and Rescue Service continues to monitor this situation and will provide updates if they become available.

READ MORE: Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus