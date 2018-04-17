Open house draws large crowd

Swan Lake neighbourhood plan brings in close to 200 people in Vernon Monday

Interest in the Swan Lake Commercial Area and Neighbourhood Plan open house was so high Monday, members of the public were walking into Vernon Christian School with presenters who had yet to set up.

Organizers also ran out of surveys to hand out.

An estimated 200 people showed up for the two-hour long sessions that looked at addresing land use topics such as future growth areas, housing density, the possibility of a community sewer system, water services, roads and recreational opportunities.

“We had a huge turnout. It was shoulder-to-shoulder in there for awhile,” said Electoral Area B director Bob Fleming who, along with Mike Macnabb from Area C was joined by Regional District of North Okanagan staff and represenatives from Urban Systems planners for the evening.

“There was a lot of interest, a lot of questions and a lot of comments. I think we got excellent feedback.”

The open house was the public’s opportunikty to provide input on the future of the Swan Lake area, which also includes potential development in Township of Spallumcheen and Okanagan Indian Band lands that border the area, and to shape the direction and future of the land use plan.

The most popular topic was the potential for a community sewer system, which would elminiate the need for septic and holding tanks.

“If I were to summarize, there was some feeling that if a community sewer was there, people might like to see it within the already developed area,” said Fleming. “We’re not talking about agricultural lands, we’re not talking about changing that, but in the established residential areas.

“We might be looking at more dense development, even if it’s just allowing for a suite, that type of thing. If there’s a community sewer, septic dispoal doesn’t become quite as big an issue. It allows for more flexibility.”

Staff and planners will now take the input from the open house and put into a report which will be available for the public to see at another scheduled open house on Saturday, June 2. Time to be announced. The open house will likely be held again at Vernon Christian School.

The online survey, as of Tuesday morning, had been taken down for editing, but you can check back later to take the survey which can be found at http://www.rdno.ca/index.php/services/planning-building/planning-projects/swan-lake-commercial-area-and-neighbourhood-plan.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
