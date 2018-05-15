Open house slated for Enderby Community Wildfire Protection Plan

The City of Enderby will be hosting an Open House on Wednesday, May 23.

The destructive power of a wildfire is immense, and Enderby is taking proactive steps to reduce this danger.

Preventing a wildfire or limiting its impact is a community effort, and the City of Enderby is inviting the public to learn about initiatives to fight wildfire.

The City of Enderby received a grant from the Province of British Columbia to update its Community Wildfire Protection Plan. The Plan is intended to guide wildfire protection planning for the City of Enderby. It includes public education, structure protection, training, emergency response and vegetation management.

The City of Enderby will be hosting an Open House on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, from 3 – 6 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers (619 Cliff Avenue) to present information on:

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan update process;

The results of a wildfire threat assessment completed for the City, with wildfire interface zones; and

Opportunities for wildfire preparedness and education.

The City is seeking public input at the Open House relative to areas of concern for wildfire threat, values at risk on the land base, and known hazards, which will help to further refine the Plan and potentially inform recommendations.

“Our Community Wildfire Protection Plan provides us with a foundation for protecting our community from the threat of wildfire. Having an up-to-date Plan opens the door for additional grant funding opportunities for fuel management prescriptions and treatments on Crown land,” explains Mayor Greg McCune.

The Enderby Fire Department will also be in attendance at the Open House to educate attendees on the steps they can take to protect their properties from a potential wildfire threat.

“Fire Department members will attend the Open House to distribute Fire Smart materials and help educate residents on how they can make their properties more fire resistant. Implementing Fire Smart recommendations on private property is critical to preventing the spread of wildfire,” explains Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter.

