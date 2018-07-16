Opera Under The Stars at UBCO

By Matthew Abrey
For the fifth straight year, Opera Kelowna will bring one of opera’s most famous love stories to life, outdoors, in a mid-summer evening of free music and elegance.
George Bizet’s iconic 1875 libretto, Carmen, will be tackled by Opera Kelowna in Opera Under the Stars at UBC Okanagan’s courtyard, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.
The evening is a teaser of sorts for the organization’s main stage summer production of Carmen, which runs from Aug. 16 to 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The four-act piece is a musical story of love, passion, betrayal and eventual heartbreak, which has captivated audiences around the world for well over a century.
Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for the performance. The event is free, but online pre-registration is required.
Parking for the evening’s event will be complimentary, and a wide variety of food trucks will be onsite.
To pre-register, learn more about Opera Under the Stars, or get ticket information for the main stage performance of Carmen, visit operakelowna.com
