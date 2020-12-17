Canadian Horizons development company has applied for a rezoning application to gain permission from the City of Penticton to began construction on a 300-plus home development on the land adjacent to the Campbell Mountain landfill. (Change.org photo)

Canadian Horizons development company has applied for a rezoning application to gain permission from the City of Penticton to began construction on a 300-plus home development on the land adjacent to the Campbell Mountain landfill. (Change.org photo)

Opposition grows against large development proposed in Naramata

A rezoning application for the development is set to be put to a vote at city council in early 2021

The movement against a proposed 300-plus home development in the Naramata Bench area is gaining steam.

The housing development proposed by Canadian Horizons would be built on the land adjacent to the Campbell Mountain landfill, south of the Three Blind Mice recreational area.

Naramata residents who oppose the development have now launched a new website (preservenaramatabench.com) and formed the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench to voice concerns about the development.

The aim of the society and website is to “gather like-minded community members to voice their concern and opposition to the rezoning and increased density” of the proposed development, reads a release from the society.

A rezoning application seeking permission to begin construction on the development has been presented to the City of Penticton by Canadian Horizons.

The proposal is due to go to public consultation and be put to a vote by Penticton City Council in early 2021. The plans have prompted outcry from some nearby residents and a petition against the development has garnered over 10,000 signatures.

READ MORE: Locals vocal about proposed 300-plus home development in Naramata Bench

Some concerned locals like David Kozier think the development is too dense for the area.

“Naramata Bench and our natural environment are irreplaceable,” said Kozier. “The density proposed by Canadian Horizons does not belong within the sensitive environmental ecosystem, prime agriculture land and the heart of Penticton’s wine and tourism industries. Given the response to our petition, we know many others in our community and beyond share this view and are alarmed that the pristine hills of the Naramata Bench are in jeopardy.”

“If this proposal is accepted, it may open the door for further development towards the Three Blind Mice recreational area.”

Penticton’s director of development services, Blake Laven said the area has been earmarked for residential development by the city’s Official Community Plan since 2005.

Canadian Horizons has owned the land since 2006 and the company has done “comprehensive planning” on the land and surrounding area since they took ownership, Laven previously told the Western News.

Laven said the city has received “several pieces” of feedback from the community regarding the development. “Traffic is a big question that people bring up, the environment, rural character, drainage… there’s a lot of things that people bring up.”

If the rezoning application is approved city council, Canadian Horizons plan to start early phases of construction in the first half of 2021.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band opposes Canadian Horizons development


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DevelopersHousing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health
Next story
B.C. behind on climate goals, sets new 2025 emissions target to stay on track

Just Posted

(Beaver Lake Mountain Resort photo)
Lake Country utilities manager clarifies switch to Beaver Lake water

Residents switched to Beaver Lake water while upgrades are made to Okanagan Lake pump house

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 66 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people are in the hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in an apartment building resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using the incident as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Vernon cooking incident serves as fire safety reminder

Unattended pot on stove resulted in smoke in apartment building

Restorative Justice Society – North Okanagan executive director Margaret Clark is pleased that the program can continue under the wing of CMHA. (Roger Knox/Morning Star file photo)
Restorative justice joins forces with Vernon agency

Canadian Mental Health Association adopts program struggling with financing

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. A public hearing will be scheduled for mid-January, 2021. (Google Maps)
Public hearing next step for Armstrong affordable housing project

The proposed project would see two apartments and 80 units built beside Nor-Val Arena.

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Shopping mall food court in Surrey, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Another 673 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Virus testing being refined, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea named its new octopus Henry in honour of provincial health office Dr. Bonnie Henry. Henry was released back into the sea on Dec. 16. (Photo by Bob Orchard/Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea)
VIDEO: Henry, the giant Pacific octopus named for B.C. doctor, released back into the sea

The male cephalopod spent six months at Sidney’s Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BC CDC photo)
Weekly COVID count down in Penticton, up elsewhere in the South Okanagan

Cases are down 32 per cent in Penticton compared to the previous week

The recovered animals are waiting for their forever homes. Photo BC SPCA
Horses seized near Princeton suffered cruelly: BC SPCA

Society still looking for families to adopt the surviving, recovered animals

The Kelowna Women's Shelter has announced a new executive director. (Kelowna Women's Shelter)
Central Okanagan union members donate $15,000 to local charities

CUPE 338 wanted to help local charities as they weather through COVID-19

A BC Centre for Disease Control map outlining total COVID-19 case counts by local health area from Dec. 6–12. Dark red areas mean the area has an average daily rate of more than 20 cases per 100,000 population. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan had more than 60% of Interior Health’s COVID-19 cases last week

Central Okanagan had 349 of the Interior Health regions 568 cases from Dec. 6–12

Most Read