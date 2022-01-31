Opposition leader to speak to Vernon chamber members

Erin O’Toole will talk to members in a virtual town hall format in late February

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks during a news conference, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Ottawa. Canada’s official opposition leader will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members in a virtual town hall Monday, Feb. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Canada’s official opposition leader will speak to Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce members.

Erin O’Toole will take part in a virtual town hall with chamber members Monday, Feb. 28, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“As the leading voice of business in the North Okanagan since 1897, we are extremely excited to host Mr. O’Toole, particularly as Canada continues to respond to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dan Proulx, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

“There are a number of issues at the federal level that directly impact business owners and non-profit organizations and we look forward to hearing Mr. O’Toole’s perspective on how best to support entrepreneurs and to strengthen the economy as we move beyond the pandemic.”

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, deputy shadow minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will also attend the town hall and chamber members will have an opportunity to ask questions.

“It’s vital that North Okanagan businesses have a voice and that their concerns and ideas are heard directly by those in elected office,” said Proulx. “Hosting this town hall is just one of the many ways the chamber provides an opportunity for our members’ voices to be heard.”

O’Toole has been elected three times as MP for Durham (Ontario) and was elected leader of the official opposition in August 2020.

Registration for chamber members only is at https://business.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/chamber-town-hall-with-the-hon-erin-o-toole-5244.

READ MORE: Book about NHL great leads Shuswap man to career as professional voice actor

READ MORE: Trudeau denounces ‘hateful rhetoric’ at Ottawa trucker protest, won’t meet with convoy

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Federal Politics