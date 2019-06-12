Cannabis. (Stock image)

Opposition to Vernon cannabis shop overturned

Council had previously opposed the application but reconsidered in wake of new information

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

A proposed retail cannabis store is moving through the regulatory process.

On Tuesday, June 10, Vernon council decided to send the application for a cannabis retail store at 2813A 35th Street to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Council had previously opposed the application but it was reconsidered because of new information that had been received.

“This person (applicant) went out of their way and talked to multiple people. The business tenants in the building also don’t have an issue with cannabis,” said Coun. Kari Gares.

Council’s initial opposition was a result of some residents in the immediate area being against a retail cannabis shop.

A final decision on the application is the responsibility of the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Related: Vernon caps downtown cannabis retail applications at six

Related: Enderby gives green light to pot shop

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

Just Posted

Vernon permanent washrooms delayed

Pressure builds to provide public washrooms even on short-term basis

Potential witnesses sought in Vernon physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Pedestrian hit in front of Vernon RCMP detachment

Woman taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

Four notices of motion were presented Tuesday to deal with ongoing concerns about safety in downtown Vernon

ACNO presents Summer Solstice event for the Arts

The money raised at this event will be used to create a legacy fund for the ACNO

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

We could see some rain this week

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Okanagan man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

The contestant who won, however, chose to forfeit it

Fifty-one out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

Okanagan College graduate is preparing to bike across America

Nick Pelletier will travel coast to coast to raise money for a non-profit

B.C. rose named The Divine Miss M in honour of Bette Midler

Rose breeder Brad Jalbert of Select Roses in Langley is being recognized in New York

One new wildfire, two blazes held in Kamloops Fire Centre

Fire breaks out near Revelstoke and Highway 1

Most Read