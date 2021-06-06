Declan Powell, four, left, and big brother Ethan, six, check out the freshly stocked Unplug and Play Box at Vernon’s Lakeview Park courtesy of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which has been given permission to operate the boxes again after being closed all of 2020 due to COVID. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Declan Powell, four, left, and big brother Ethan, six, check out the freshly stocked Unplug and Play Box at Vernon’s Lakeview Park courtesy of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which has been given permission to operate the boxes again after being closed all of 2020 due to COVID. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Optimist club welcomes back play boxes in North Okanagan

North Okanagan Optimist Club stocks boxes with new play equipment at four North Okanagan locations, two more to be added

Optimism abounds for a Vernon-based club to get kids outside and playing.

The North Okanagan Optimist Club has received permission to open its popular Unplug and Play boxes this year. The boxes were closed all of 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Our club members are busy stocking the boxes with balls, hoops, skipping ropes and more, all for the children to use to play,” said Dawn Guenette of the Optimist Club, who oversees the boxes, while stocking the one located at Lakeview Park.

Other boxes are located at Lavington Park, Alexis Park and Heritage Park, and the club has announced that two more boxes will be added this year at Heron Grove Park, off of 20th Street past 48th Avenue, and at Armoury Park on Mission Hill.

To use the box, simply call the Vernon Recreation Centre at 250-545-6035 and ask for a code. You then enter the code to open the box.

“All we ask is that you return the items and close the box when you’re finished,” said Guenette.

Boxes have been vandalized in the past and donated items have been stolen. The club is hoping that an informal ‘citizens watch’ program for those who live in the areas around the boxes can take place to help protect the play boxes and the contents inside.

In its 10th year of operation in 2021, the North Okanagan Optimist Club began its Unplug and Play program in 2013. They have received funding for the play boxes from the likes of Interior Savings and Shell’s grant program.

Donations for the boxes are welcome and accepted. To make a donation, or for more information on the program, email northokanaganoptimistclub@gmail.com.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Empty Vernon playbox re-stocked by anonymous donor

READ MORE: North Okanagan Optimist Club hosts youth photo contest


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationServices

 

Ethan Powell, six, left, tosses a mini football to little brother Declan, four, at Vernon’s Lakeview Park. The mini football is part of the newly stocked Unplug and Play Box, courtesy of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which is open for public use again after being closed all of 2020 due to COVID. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Ethan Powell, six, left, tosses a mini football to little brother Declan, four, at Vernon’s Lakeview Park. The mini football is part of the newly stocked Unplug and Play Box, courtesy of the North Okanagan Optimist Club, which is open for public use again after being closed all of 2020 due to COVID. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Penticton Beer Run set for this month
Next story
U.K. urges commitment to vaccinate the world by end of 2022

Just Posted

The popular Cycling Without Age program for seniors and shut-ins in Greater Vernon will likely be parked for a second straight year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Greater Vernon cycling program stuck in garage due to pandemic

Cycling Without Age gives seniors and shut-ins free rides in specially designed bikes; program unlikely to run in 2021

Vernon’s Buoyant Buddies dragon boat team will soon resume practices on and off the water, and the team is looking for new members. (File photo)
Vernon dragon boat team seeks new members

Buoyant Buddies, made up of breast cancer survivors, set to resume on-water practices on Swan Lake

The Polson Park windmill and fish pond in 1965. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #18686)
Vernon history in pictures

Popular attraction in Vernon’s gem of a park

Back by popular demand for the summer is Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch’s Yoga With Goats program. (Contributed)
Spallumcheen yoga going to the goats

Furry four-legged creatures take part in one-hour yoga lessons with you at Historic O’Keefe Ranch this summer

Township of Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre, now in its 43rd season, has a bold new season full of meaningful, varied content ahead. (Photo by Jamie King)
North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans vibrant, varied season

Caravan Farm Theatre in Spallumcheen to deliver meaningful content in 43rd year of operation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Sunday, June 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Montreal Canadiens a win away from NHL semifinals after 5-1 victory over Winnipeg

Habs can sweep aside Jets with victory Monday

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021. Widespread shock at the discovery of what’s believed to be the buried remains of 215 Indigenous children has highlighted the pervasive ignorance among many Canadians of one of the most sordid, and as yet incomplete, chapters in Canada’s national story, experts and observers say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Convenient ignorance:’ Canadians’ knowledge of residential schools woefully lacking

Some see the collective shudder at the grim find in B.C. as evidence of a tipping point towards change

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook)
Penticton Beer Run set for this month

8 beer stops, 5 eateries and 10 km of scenic Penticton on June 19

Lightning struck this tree near a home in Oliver Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Facebook)
Lightning catches tree on fire near Oliver home

Resident thanked the fire department for quick action, saying the boom probably heard from town

People wait in line for a COVID-19 vaccination shot in Montreal, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Weekend brings lower COVID-19 counts across much of Canada

Ontario logged 663 new cases on Sunday, the lowest figure seen since Oct. 18

Homicide investigators search a home reportedly belong to the husband of Trina Hunt on Saturday, June 5. Hunt’s body was found in Hope on March 29, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Homicide investigators search 2 homes in Mission, Port Moody in Trina Hunt probe

Trina Hunt’s body was found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Feds clear way for NHL teams to cross border for Stanley Cup playoffs

Rules include daily COVID-19 testing and strict quarantines within designated hotels and arenas

Police establish a presence at Waterfall camp in the Fairy Creek area late last month during enforcement of the BC Supreme Court injunction prohibiting blockades on Tree Farm Licence 46 (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
300 protesters hike in to Vancouver Island old-growth logging camps

RCMP report just two arrests during enforcement on Saturday

Most Read