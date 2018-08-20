Organized labour’s annual Labour Day picnic slated for Sept. 3 in Kelowna

The North Okanagan Labour Council will host the event in Mission Creek Park

North Okanagan Labour Council representatives Carole Gordon and Ron Bobowski were on hand last year at the Labour Day family picnic in Kelowna.—Image: Mark Dreger

The North Okanagan Labour Council will hold its annual Labour Day picnic Monday Sept. 3 in Mission Creek Park in Kelowna.

The event, scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. is described as a fun event for the whole family and will feature a free BBQ, live music, giveaway items, community organizations and local union displays, as well as bouncy castles and face painting for kids.

“It is important to celebrate the advancements made in the workplace as a result of workers showing solidarity through advocacy and action” said Ian Gordon, president of NOLC.

“Legislation and collective agreements that ensure health and safety, reasonable work hours, fair compensation for everyone, have required sacrifice through generations of workers. But there is still much work to be done to improve the working and retirement security of Canadians.”

The Canadian Labour Congress’ campaign Pharmacare—Let’s get it right was launched at last year’s picnic and will be highlighted again this year.

The CLC says it is doing everything it can to ensure Canadians get the pharmacare system they need—a national, universal, single payer and public prescription drug plan for everyone.

Related: Families and unions gather for Labour Day Picnic

The NOLC is a charter of the Canadian Labour Congress and includes moire than 40 affiliated local unions representing thousands of workers in the north and central Okanagan from Peachland to Enderby.

Labour Day is a federal statutory holiday, held annually on the first Monday of September giving communities the opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of union and non-union workers across Canada.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.