NEW MUSEUM The Osoyoos Museum will have a new home. The building, in downtown Osoyoos, will be renovated at an estimated cost of $2.5 million. (Image submitted)

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

A new museum is in the works for Osoyoos, with work on the building to begin next year.

The new location, at 8702 Main St., Osoyoos, belongs to the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

It was purchased as the new home for the museum following a public referendum in 2011. The purchase price was $1.26 million.

READ ALSO: Osoyoos holds celebration on Canada Day

READ ALSO: The 25th annual Osoyoos Eggstravaganza gets cracking on Saturday

The existing tenant had the building lease extended twice. The lease will now expire on Dec. 31 and after that time, the Osoyoos Museum plans to convert the space into a museum building.

The cost of the work is estimated at $2.5 million.

Mat Hassen, president of Osoyoos Museum Society, said around $1 million of this amount has been raised at present.

He hopes to have the museum open in June, 2020.

Museum director Kara Burton said the new facility “will tell the story of the community in a more compact facility than we have right now.”

She said the new museum will feature information and artifacts about the land, people and industry in Osoyoos.

At present, the Osoyoos Museum is operating out of an aging facility that was once a curling rink.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Just Posted

Military Tattoo a Vernon treasure

LETTER: Penticton resident sends kudos to crew for amazing event

Hot jazz from Brubeck Trio hits Vernon club

Trio kicks off fall concert season Saturday, Sept. 7

Painting the Okanagan landscape

Vernon artist splashes beauty of region across canvas

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Films fund Vernon student’s education

Okangan Screen Arts presents $2,000 bursaries

Silver Spitfire makes special landing at Kelowna Airport

The Spitfire is a British fighter aircraft used by the Royal Air Force in the Second World War

Osoyoos to get new museum

Cost of renovations to downtown building estimated at $2.5 million

Okanagan man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

‘Outrageous:’ Alberta man told oil and gas shirt not allowed in Senate

Exec at Calgary-based oil and gas production company said shirt is from a group called Canada Action

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Shuswap company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

For the ninth year in a row Integrity Roofing put a call out for Salmon Arm residents needing a roof

Most Read