Osprey pair returns to Kelowna to nest

FortisBC rolls live footage of birds as they incubate their eggs

An osprey pair returned home to FortisBC’s nesting platform in Kelowna to start their family.

Fortis has live footage available for public viewing of the birds incubating their eggs and raising their young rolling until September.

The birds often mate for life, FortisBC said.

“Established pairs tend to return to previous nest sites. On average, two to four eggs can be laid, while incubation can take up to 40 days.”

READ MORE: Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

The FortisBC Ospery Management Program helps keep the birds safe because they tend to build their nest on live power poles, which causes problems for the birds and customer’s equipment.

“Debris from a nest can fall on power lines, cause power outages, or cause fires that can injure or kill ospreys. Such fires can also endanger people and damage FortisBC equipment,” FortisBC said.

READ MORE: Osprey camera goes live in the South Okanagan

If an osprey manages to build a nest on a live power pole, FortisBCwill transport the nest to a pole equipped with a nesting platform.

More than 70 nesting platform poles have been installed throughout FortisBC’s service areas.

Earlier this week, an Osoyoos live stream of an osprey family saw the death of the second of two osprey chicks in a nest that had been live streaming on the Town of Osoyoos website.

There is speculation that the baby bird fell from the nest.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged with vandalizing former home of accused South Okanagan shooter

Just Posted

Alzheimer Society aims to take care of Vernon caregivers

Accessing Services workshop Thursday, July 25 for people caring for family members living with dementia

Our History In Pictures

A look inside at one of Vernon’s biggest employers back in the mid-2oth century, Bulmans Foods

Wake up, wake up! Lightning and thunderstorm rattles Okanagan Valley

“Last night we watched the most amazing lightning storm.”

Vernon-based artist to give performance on Indigenous land issues at Kelowna gallery

Vernon-based artist Mariel Belanger will be gracing the stage at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Thursday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, rain and chance of thunderstorms

Rain and clouds are expected to clear out by tonight

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

First retail pot shop opens its doors in Kelowna

Locally grown marijuana will now be sold at Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store

Man charged with vandalizing former home of accused South Okanagan shooter

Zachary Charles Steele has been charged with once count of mischief to property

10 things that 80s movies taught you

Tweeters use the hashtag #80sMoviesTaughtUs to share their insights

RCMP call alleged theft from South Okanagan food bank “heartless”

One person in custody for allegedly breaking into the Oliver Food Bank

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Former BCHL star reflects on NHL development camp

West Kelowna Warriors’ Mike Hardman got invited to the Boston Bruins camp

Okanagan florist donates flowers for smile week

Natalie Tocker said there is a wonderful group of volunteers participating

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

Most Read