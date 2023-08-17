B.C. Premier David Eby says the provincial government will provide all possible support to neighbouring Northwest Territories. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

B.C. pledges to provide all possible support as Yellowknife is ordered to evacuate

B.C. has pledged to support people affected by wildfires in neighbouring Northwest Territories.

Premier David Eby late Wednesday said his government is working actively with the territorial government and other western provinces to offer all available support.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need,” he said.

Government will provide additional details of B.C.’s support as they become available, he added.

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories,” Eby said.

RELATED: Yellowknife to evacuate by Friday as wildfires burn across NWT

The pledge of support comes after officials in the Northwest Territories Wednesday ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires are burning outside the city borders.

The order affects some 20,000 residents, who must leave the city by Friday noon, and comes after the territorial government had declared a state of emergency as some 200 wildfires are burning across the territory.

Authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Hay River, a community of 3,000 on the Great Slave Lake.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023BC government

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s social housing stock lagging behind peer countries
Next story
Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Just Posted

Smoky skies in Vernon reached an air quality index of 11 Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wildfire smoke continues to cancels events in North Okanagan

Indigenous youth along with RCMP will be canoeing the length of Okanagan Lake from Aug. 21-25. (RCMP/Submitted)
Indigenous youth joining RCMP in paddle from Vernon to Penticton

A Chinook salmon is seen in an undated photo. (Photo by Ryan Hagerty/USFWS)
Taps shut on forage watering to protect salmon runs in North Okanagan

The Armstrong Wetlands Association has started work on a new project that aims to enhance city-owned wetland off Okanagan Street, the association announced Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (Armstrong Wetlands Association photo)
Work to enhance Armstrong wetland begins