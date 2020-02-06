Vernon Winter Carnival Parade in 1962. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives #6301)

Our History in Pictures: Vernon stays cool in Winter Carnival parade

Check out this photo from Vernon’s Winter Carnival Parade in 1962!

With the Carnival taking it back to that decade with its ’60s theme, we thought it was appropriate to take a look back at how things were.

This year’s parade kicks off Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon sharp and several streets will be affected.

The City of Vernon urges motorists to use Highway 97 (32nd Street) for north-south travel or alternate routes if travelling downtown.

The staging area for the parade is 27 Street between 39 Avenue and 43 Avenue, as well as surrounding side streets.

Staging areas will remain closed from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., while the parade route is closed to traffic between 11:30-2 p.m.

MAP: Parade closes down Vernon streets

