Out in full force: Vernon police counter-attack impaired driving

Month-long campaign to remove impaired drivers from North Okanagan roadways set to take off this weekend

Starting Saturday, RCMP will be out in full force to kickstart their month-long campaign to remove impaired drivers from the roadways in North Okanagan.

On Dec. 5, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are teaming up with the RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services and BC Integrated Road Safety Unit in its Counter Attack program in support of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Month.

“Whether it be at a checkstop or through additional patrols, residents throughout the North Okanagan can expect to see an increase police presence on our roadways in the upcoming months,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Impaired drivers,w whether by alcohol or other drugs are a threat to safety on our roadways and there is a zero-tolerance for those who choose to take the risk and drive under the influence,” Terleski said.

Motorists can expect to see more police out conducting additional checkstops, mandatory alcohol screenings and standardized field sobriety tests and utilizing drug recognition experts to identify and target impaired drivers.

Police are advising members of the public to do their part in keeping the roads safe and make responsible choices.

“Tragically, too many people are injured or killed in preventable alcohol and drug-related collisions every year,” Terleski said. “If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please stay home, and do not drive.”

RCMP

