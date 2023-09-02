Out of town officers seize hand gun, illicit drugs in West Kelowna

While the McDougall Creek wildfire goes on, out of town RCMP members are helping around town

Out of town officers helped the West Kelowna RCMP take illegal drugs and weapons off the streets. (West Kelowna RCMP)

While the Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP have had their hands full with the Grouse Complex of wildfires, out of town officers have been helping around the Central Okanagan.

RCMP members from other detachments have been assigned to help officers with other tasks while the wildfires are ongoing. On Friday, Sept. 1, they helped take drugs and weapons off West Kelowna streets.

Recently, the RCMP were able to identify the suspects of a break and enter that occurred at a storage unit a couple of weeks ago. The RCMP executed two search warrants and found dozens of stolen identifications and credit cards.

Later on Friday, officers witnessed suspicious behaviour at a wildfire-related road block on Westside Road. Officers found two men in the car along with a hand gun, a variety of illicit drugs and a significant amount of money, which were all seized.

“Police officers from all over the province are assisting the Kelowna Regional Detachment during this challenging time. It is impressive to witness the commitment and the dedication of these officers to keep our community safe,” said West Kelowna media liaison officer Cpl. Judith Bertrand.

