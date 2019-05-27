Outages to be expected as 8,000 B.C. power poles are replaced

BC Hydro will be replacing more than 200 poles in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are replacing more than 8,000 wooden power poles across B.C. this year, including 223 in Vernon as part of its ongoing maintenance program.

More than 10 per cent of BC Hydro’s poles are more than 50 years old, one of the oldest utility poles in the province has been in operation since 1931; eight years before the second World War began.

The average lifespan of a wooden pole is 40 to 50 years old.

Adverse weather, insects and wildlife all contribute to the deterioration of the poles over time, which results in them needing to be replaced.

To ensure the safety of crews and the public, BC Hydro may need to disconnect power when replacing aging power poles. Crews will notify customers in-person, or by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.

Related: VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking 

Related: B.C. Hydro powering up for more electric vehicle charging demand

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Just Posted

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

Golf tourney benefits Greater Vernon KidSport

Inaugural KidSport tournament, with $30,000 goal to let 100 kids play sports, set for June 20

Vernon men doing well year after kidney transplant

Jeremy Meller was a match for friend Brian Spence, who needed transplant

Neighbours help save Vernon garage fire from spreading

Neighbours knock down fire on side of garage enough before firefighters arrive to fully extinguish

Regional District of North Okanagan planner recognized

Rob Smailes awarded individual achievement honour from PIBC

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Column: Using everything, even the kitchen sink, for your garden

Columnist dives into Okanagan urban agriculture

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Province’s largest population areas saw 5.7 per cent drop in EI recipients year-over-year

2,140 received regular EI benefits in March 2019, a drop of 3.2 per cent

Most Read