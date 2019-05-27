Outages to be expected as 8,000 B.C. power poles are replaced

BC Hydro will be replacing more than 200 poles in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are replacing more than 8,000 wooden power poles across B.C. this year, including 223 in Vernon as part of its ongoing maintenance program.

More than 10 per cent of BC Hydro’s poles are more than 50 years old, one of the oldest utility poles in the province has been in operation since 1931; eight years before the second World War began.

The average lifespan of a wooden pole is 40 to 50 years old.

Adverse weather, insects and wildlife all contribute to the deterioration of the poles over time, which results in them needing to be replaced.

To ensure the safety of crews and the public, BC Hydro may need to disconnect power when replacing aging power poles. Crews will notify customers in-person, or by mail or phone about these scheduled outages for maintenance.

