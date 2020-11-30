Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)

Outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

Two cases announced, including the first case of the virus among care home residents in Interior Health

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Mountainview Village long-term care home in Kelowna.

The outbreak applies to both east and west units on the second floor.

This comes after one resident and one staff member tested positive on the second floor of the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff members in close contact with those individuals are self-isolating and IH is continually monitoring the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures.

Measures the health authority has implemented at the home include:

  • Ensuring long-term care staff are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).
  • Monitoring all residents for respiratory symptoms and conducting COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Mountainview Village is privately owned and operated with 90 publicly-funded long-term care beds.

ORIGINAL:

A Kelowna long-term care home has noted two cases of COVID-19 — including the first resident case within Interior Health.

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village has had both a resident and a staff member at the care home test positive for the virus, according to the care home’s operators.

This is the first care home resident case within Interior Health. Other cases and outbreaks at care homes have been contained to staff.

The facility contains 81 independent living apartments, 89 assisted living suites and 90 complex care suites.

READ MORE: B.C.’s economic recovery minister says getting through pandemic will be team approach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland municipal employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

Just Posted

A man wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
212 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 490cases are active; 15 in hospital

The video was used for (KGH Foundation - YouTube)
Okanagan filmmaker, poet win at L.A. Film Awards

Spoken word artist Shane Koyczan wrote and filmmaker David Nault produced the commercial

The roof is rising at the Okanagan Wealth Advisors Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field (Nov. 30, 2020). (Contributed)
Raising the roof over Vernon Pickleball courts

Upon completion, Vernon will be home to country’s biggest dedicated Pickleball courts

Join Rob Dinwoodie and bandmates for a Cowboy Christmas, Dec. 11 and 12 at Vernon and District Performing Arts Center. Seating is cabaret style on the stage for an intimate concert. (Contributed)
Vernon cowboys go virtual for Christmas

Cowboy Christmas streamed Dec. 11-25

Blair Peden, a longtime board member with the Turning Points Collaborative Society, was an amateur Formula Ford racing driver with a cause in the 1970s and ’80s. (Contributed)
Longtime Vernon board member hangs hat after 44 years

Turning Points Collaborative Services celebrates the accomplishments and commitment of Blair Peden

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Salmon Arm RCMP say some patrons have been harassing local businesses over mask requirements. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Police urge respect after Salmon Arm businesses report being harassed over mask rules

Wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province

Salmon Arm RCMP officers attended two public COVID-19 demonstrations held in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Organizer of Salmon Arm COVID-19 demonstration fined $2,000 by RCMP

Police said some participants weren’t aware of the public health order prohibiting gatherings

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Sunny the cat, who jumped out of the truck at the Revelstoke Landfill earlier this month, was quickly reunited with his owners. (Contributed)
Cat returns home with the help of two landfill workers

Sunny jumped out of the truck at the landfill in November

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

Most Read