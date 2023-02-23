The gastrointestinal outbreak was declared on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at The Hamlets in Vernon, an assisted living facility (The Hamlets at Vernon Photo)

Outbreak declared at long-term care home in Vernon

12 people have cases associated with a gastrointestinal illness at the Hamlets

A gastrointestinal disease outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Vernon.

The Hamlets, an assisted-living facility, has 12 cases of individuals who are suffering from a gastrointestinal illness.

The cases affect the second-floor of the facility, and the outbreak was declared on Wednesday, Feb. 22 by Interior Health (IH).

A gastrointestinal illness is commonly caused by bacteria or viruses. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headaches and fever.

Hamlet residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms for the time being, while IH has posted signs throughout the building identifying the outbreak, and requiring staff to wear masks and gloves.

There are two other long-term care homes with outbreaks in the Okanagan. Village by the Station in Penticton has a gastrointestinal illness outbreak in the Cottage 3 unit, which was reported on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Dr. Andrew Pavillion in Summerland’s entire facility has an outbreak from a respiratory infection. That was declared on Thursday, Feb. 23.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap tourism projects receive part of $2.5 million in federal funding

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
