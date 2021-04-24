Outbreak declared at Similkameen long-term care facility

Interior Health declared an outbreak at the Orchard Haven long-term care facility, attached to the South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Orchard Haven long-term care home in Keremeos on Saturday, April 24.

One staff member and one resident at Orchard Haven tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is currently underway and those who had close contact with the positive individuals are being advised to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

Orchard Haven is operated by Interior Health and maintains 38-publicly funded long-term care beds.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing infection control and preventive measures.

To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site.

READ MORE: B.C. clarifies COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lower Mainland a single zone

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are 41 residents at the facility, with 35 having received at least one vaccine dose as of February 15.

In the Interior Health region, 236,660 first doses have been administered, with 13,139 individuals having received their second dose.

Interior Health recommends that people maintain COVID-19 precautions, including staying to household bubbles, wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding non-essential travel.

Everyone over the age of 18 can now book an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be booked online by going to interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php or by phone by calling the COVID-19 Test Booking Line at 1-877-740-7747.

READ MORE: B.C.'s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Seniors

