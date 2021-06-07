(Craft Culture/Facebook)

(Craft Culture/Facebook)

Outdoor market returns to Kelowna’s Prospera Place this weekend

Summer market returns after year off due to COVID-19

Craft Culture is back to kick off the summer season with the first of its four planned outdoor markets at Prospera Place this weekend.

On Sunday (June 13) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the Prospera Place parking lot will be transformed into an outdoor market featuring 60 local craft and artisan vendors and three food trucks.

Admission to the market is by donation with proceeds being donated partially to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is Craft Culture’s first market in more than a year.

“It’s been tough,” said owner Karalyn Lockhart. “There hasn’t been a lot of good news for local makers and market organizers over the last 14 months. Morale significantly dropped among vendors, and I received many calls from Craft Culture regulars saying that they couldn’t keep going and had to shut down. The ones that survived are ecstatic to get back out there and meet customers and sell their products face to face.”

Craft Culture has three more markets planned throughout the summer, all taking place in the parking lot of Prospera Place:

• July 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• August 1, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• September 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A full list of vendors and event info can be found at www.craftculture.ca.

For people not ready to visit public markets yet, Craft Culture started a subscription box service in 2020 that provides a number of products from Canadian vendors. Visit local-box.ca for more information.

READ MORE: West Kelowna’s Ben Klick raises over $45K for MS

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Previous story
Spin classes, sport spectators up next in B.C. COVID-19 restart
Next story
Pavement crack-sealing program underway in Vernon

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives falls victim to graffiti. (Facebook photo)
Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

Picture posted to Facebook forum generates angry, disappointed responses

The village at Silver Star. (Web Cams)
SilverStar dusted with snow

It might be June but that didn’t stop snow from falling in the North Okanagan

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus. (Contributed)
Okanagan College student gets scholarship for history essay

Kelowna’s Calvin Thalheimer receives scholarship for essay on important historic events in Vancouver

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Pavement crack-sealing program underway in Vernon

Bella Vista, Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge main targets of 2021 program

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apology for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Big White got a dusting of summer snow on Sunday, June 6. (Liz Say/Facebook)
VIDEO: Summer snow at Big White

Other Okanagan ski hills also received a light dusting of snow

Tyler Johnsen captured this moment with two bear cubs play fighting while mom looked on near OK Falls. (Facebook)
Last summer’s wildfire in Penticton brings bears down mountain

Conservation officers hope residents near Christie Mountain can manage attractants

Danika Sebastian, left, reads a poem during a vigil to honour the 215 missing children whose remains were found at the former Kamloops Residential School. At right is event organizer Kayla MacGillivray. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland vigil to pay tribute to 215 Indigenous children buried in Kamloops

Event will include moment of silence for victims of Kamloops Residential School

Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $117 million in total prizes. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Record-breaking $117 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw

$70-million jackpot plus 47 Maxmillions prize draws

Chef Sascha Hillebrand will oversee operations at Nineteen05. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Prestige Harbourfront Resort welcomes new restaurant

After months of renovations, Nineteen05 Kitchen Raw Bar opens with international-inspired menu

Most Read