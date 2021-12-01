Jason Bongalis and daughter Amelia (six) enjoy a morning skate at Centennial Outdoor rink last weekend. Along with outdoor skating, indoor skating is available at Kal Tire Place, which will hold a Pro-D toonie skate Jan. 29. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Outdoor Vernon skating rink reopening delayed by warm weather

Ice normally opens Dec. 1, but Mother Nature not allowing it

Those eager to hit the ice outdoors will have to wait a little longer thanks to Mother Nature.

Recreation services staff have been hard at work preparing the Centennial Outdoor Rink to reopen for the 2021/22 season, following last year’s closure due to repairs to the deteriorated chiller system.

While the outdoor ice surface would traditionally open Dec. 1, unseasonabily warm weather has delayed the opening.

“While the outdoor rink is a refrigerated system, its operation is still very much weather dependent,” recreation operations manager Dustin Pridham said. “The new chiller takes care of refrigerating the bottom of the ice surface, but Mother Nature takes care of the top of the ice.”

This past summer, $695,000 in BC Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program grant monies and City of Vernon change was spent on two new chillers for the Centennial Rink and Priest Valley Arena, along with three new energy efficient compressors.

“Not only do the new chillers and compressors allow for us to re-open the Centennial Rink, but they will also improve the safety of the facility and provide significant energy savings for the city,” recreation services director Doug Ross said.

Once the rink can be opened, it will provide opportunities for free public skating and shinny for all ages, and allow them to spend time being active outside with family and friends.

To learn more about skating in Greater Vernon and to see the updated schedule for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, visit gvrec.ca.

READ MORE: Wednesday temperature highs in Okanagan-Shuswap break century of records

READ MORE: Vernon outdoor rink closed for season

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Figure SkatingOutdoors and RecreationSevere weather

Previous story
Signed Shea Weber jersey being raffled off in support of Shuswap charity
Next story
CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers finished fifth out of eight in the Interior junior girls volleyball championships, hosted by Vernon Secondary School Nov. 27-28. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon hosts girls volleyball Interior provincial championships

Coldstream’s Kelsey Fillion won three bronze medals for the University of Manitoba at the Canada West swimming championships. (UMAN Photo)
Coldstream swimmer bronzed at Canada West finals

A pro-life billboard at the north end of Vernon has been vandalized Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Pro-life billboard in Vernon vandalized again

Shawn Lamouroux of Vernon is facing seven counts of robbery stemming from crimes up and down the Okanagan in October and November 2021. (Contributed)
Month-long Okanagan-wide robbery spree ends with arrest