Outdoor watering dries up near Lumby

Whitevale Water users are now on Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions after the B.C. government issued a Level 5 Drought for the Bessette Creek watershed. (RDNO photo)

Customers of the Bessette Creek system are being asked by the provincial government to reduce water consumption.

Victoria issued a Level 5 Drought for the Bessette Creek watershed, and the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has followed suit by issuing Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions for the Whitevale Water community.

Bessette Creek near Lumby continues to be severely impacted by the hot, dry conditions, and many locations in the watershed are seeing historic low flows.

The Whitevale Water Utility well is connected to Bessette Creek and outdoor watering impacts the creek levels.

Stage 4 Water Restrictions are as follows:

• Customers are not allowed to water their lawns;

• Customers are not allowed to water outdoors with a sprinkler;

• Customers may water gardens and outdoor plants (not lawns) up to three (3) days per week by hand, using a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Please refer to the schedule below to find your designated hand-watering days:

• Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays;

• Even House Numbers: Watering Days – Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays;

• Drip irrigation is allowed as evaporation is minimal when water is applied directly to plant roots

• As always, watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. is not allowed at any time. Irrigating in the heat of the day is ineffective due to water evaporation and is an easily avoidable form of wasting water;

• Filling swimming pools, hot tubs, garden ponds or decorative fountains is prohibited;

• Washing of cars or boats is not allowed except for safety (windows, lights and licence plates only).

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca/restrictions. For indoor and outdoor water conservation tips, visit www.rdno.ca/waterwise.

