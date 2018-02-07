Allen Greenwood performs as Red Skelton during the Winter Breakout as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival at the Schubert Centre on Wednesday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Outstanding community contributors honoured

Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout overtook the Schubert Centre Wednesday

It’s about celebrating the citizens who go above and beyond for the community.

That’s the premise behind Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout, which swept through the Schubert Centre Wednesday afternoon.

The ever-smiling Cindy Masters swooped in to accept her Junior Chamber International (JCI) Citizen of the Year award, which she won in January, from Mayor Akbal Mund.

Meanwhile, Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau received the 2018 RCMP Volunteer of the Year award presented by Martin von Holst of Silver Star Rotary.

Entertainment was offered. Appetizers were served. But most importantly, Vernon’s outstanding citizens were honoured.

Cindy Masters accepts the Citizen of the Year Award from Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund during the Winter Breakout event as part of the Vernon Winter Carnival Wednesday at the Shubert Centre. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

