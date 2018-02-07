Outstanding community contributors honoured

It’s about celebrating the citizens who go above and beyond for the community.

That’s the premise behind Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII’s Winter Breakout, which swept through the Schubert Centre Wednesday afternoon.

The ever-smiling Cindy Masters swooped in to accept her Junior Chamber International (JCI) Citizen of the Year award, which she won in January, from Mayor Akbal Mund.

Meanwhile, Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau received the 2018 RCMP Volunteer of the Year award presented by Martin von Holst of Silver Star Rotary.

Entertainment was offered. Appetizers were served. But most importantly, Vernon’s outstanding citizens were honoured.

