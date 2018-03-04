OVCMT calling all coaches

Two OV Massage students work with a Highland Games competitor at the Kamloops games. OVCMT is calling for all coaches for a workshop March 7. (Photo submitted)

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy is gearing up for a coaches workshop March 7, 7 p.m. at the college.

“Come share an evening reviewing pain gating theories, and the use of hydrotherapy for athletes in acute through chronic injury states. More tools in the hands of our coaches means our athletes performance and wellness improves,” said Robynne Kingsdwood, practical director.

“This information session also includes referral guidelines when you are concerned about a player. Many athletes, including tonight’s lecturer, were athletes before getting into massage and have found ways to give back, such as providing education and tools we can all use to support our athletes for today and tomorrow.”

This workshop is free to attend. To register, call Lisa at 250-558-3718.

