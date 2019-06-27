Project plans for the 186-unit multi-family complex, photo provided from the City of West Kelowna

Over 300 new homes have been approved to be built in West Kelowna

The multi-family rental units will be built in three different locations across the city

After city council approved three development permits this week, West Kelowna’s number of housing units to be erected in the coming years has hit 301.

The future locations of the developments are a 13-building project at 1975 Shannon Lake Road, a three-story apartment building with 186 units at 220 Majoros Road in the Westbank Centre and lastly, on Wetton Road, close to Gellatly Bay will be three separate buildings of 18 stacked townhouses.

READ MORE: West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The developer, Pelican Properties Ltd., originally proposed 24 stacked townhomes, but cut it to 18 because there wouldn’t be enough parking stalls to accommodate all occupants of the building.

“The city has seen a population increase over the last several years and prior years showed West Kelowna have prominently single detached homes, but now we are seeing a need for more multi-family developments and more young families seeking rental properties,” said the city’s planning manager Brent Magnan.

READ MORE: Westbank First Nation reports increase in building activity

He says in the last three years, 900 rental units development permits have been approved.

