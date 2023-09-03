Over 400 properties still under evacuation order from McDougall Creek blaze

Work has continued to protect structures around Glenrosa

More than 40 additional fire fighters joined crews at the McDougall Creek wildfire as a precaution Tuesday evening as increased fire activity was occurring due to heavy winds. (BC Wildfire Services)

As the McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn around West Kelowna, crews are actively working to protect the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The wildfire is currently 13,712 hectares in size and burning along the east side of the Powers Creek drainage.

A combination of drying weather and gusting winds could challenge firefighting efforts on the Powers Creek drainage side. If this happens, the wildfire could threaten the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

Currently, 12 helicopters, 261 firefighters, 30 occupational staff and six structure protection personnel are working on the blaze.

An estimated 405 properties are under evacuation order and 20,111 are on evacuation alert.

An area restriction alert is implemented within the vicinity of the blaze as residents are still being reported in the area. RCMP and Conservation Officer staff will remain in place for the foreseeable future to continue checkpoint security and continue to enforce the restriction order.

Failure to comply with the restriction area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150.

B.C. Hydro has about 120 workers on the ground working to replace approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment damaged by the wildfire. B.C. Hydro hopes to have a portion of customers on Westside Road restored by mid-next week.

Drones are still prohibited in and around the area of the fire. Continue to check cordemergency.ca/map for more information.

