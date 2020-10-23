Update: Some Central Okanagan outages restored, over 3,000 still in the dark

Update 1:55 p.m.
Just 11 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna remain without power. It appears the Pridham-Bankhead area outage, affecting 1353, has been restored.
As of 1:33 p.m., 2761 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna are still without power. An additional 491 just south are also still without power.
For more details visit Bchydro.com.
Original:
Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.
In Kelowna, 1353 FortisBC customers in the Pridham-Bankhead area are without power due to an outage which started at 11:15 (Oct. 23). An additional 11 are affected just north off Valley Rd.
In West Kelowna, 3294 BC Hydro customers in the Westbank area are affected by a large outage which started at 11:06 a.m.
A crew has been assigned to the problem, which is under investigation.
Nearby just west of there, another 491 customers are without power. A crew has also been assigned to this outage.
A crew is heading to an outage affecting 3,294 customers in #WestKelowna. They'll post updates here: https://t.co/ADb0NsLaMs pic.twitter.com/ql36HR6QVn
— BC Hydro (@bchydro) October 23, 2020
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com
@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.