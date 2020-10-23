Update: Some Central Okanagan outages restored, over 3,000 still in the dark

A power outage in West Kelowna has affected over 3,000 customers. (BC Hydro) 1353 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna are without power. (Fortis BC)

Update 1:55 p.m.

Just 11 Fortis BC customers in Kelowna remain without power. It appears the Pridham-Bankhead area outage, affecting 1353, has been restored.

As of 1:33 p.m., 2761 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna are still without power. An additional 491 just south are also still without power.

Original:

Weather may be the cause of power outages across the Central Okanagan.

In Kelowna, 1353 FortisBC customers in the Pridham-Bankhead area are without power due to an outage which started at 11:15 (Oct. 23). An additional 11 are affected just north off Valley Rd.

In West Kelowna, 3294 BC Hydro customers in the Westbank area are affected by a large outage which started at 11:06 a.m.

A crew has been assigned to the problem, which is under investigation.

Nearby just west of there, another 491 customers are without power. A crew has also been assigned to this outage.

