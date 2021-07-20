Over 60 evacuated from rapidly growing Inkaneep Creek fire near Osoyoos

This picture was taken from Vintners on the Creek in Osoyoos at 4 p.m. A large new fire has erupted on Inkameep Road in Oliver/Osoyoos Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. (Karlee McCarthy Facebook) A large new fire has erupted on Inkameep Road in Oliver Monday afternoon, July 19, 2021. (Lisa Green Berry photo. Facebook)

Update: Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.

At 10:30 p.m. Monday night, an evacuation order was issued for over 60 properties impacted by the rapidly moving Inkaneep fire north of Osoyoos.

The evacuation impacts properties on Black Sage Road, Black Hills Road, Burrowing Owl Pl., McCudddy Creek Rd., McKinney Rd, Old Camp McKinney, Porcupine Pl., Saddle Ridge and Shrike Hill. To see all the addresses, click here.

Emergency Services and ALERT for animals has set up a reception area at the Oliver Legion located at 36217 Main St.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) made the order due to immediate danger to life safety. The wildfire is currently located on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land approximately six km north of Osoyoos, but moving rapidly north into the Regional District boundary.

RCMP and Search & Rescue were expediting the notifications and enforcement. But with most motels and hotels full, RDOS was asking evacuees to find accommodations with friends or family.

On social media, the community offered of space in their own homes for evacuees.

Also last night, an an Evacuation Alert was issued by the RDOS in Electoral Area C and the Town of Oliver for lands within the boundary of the town.

The alert impacts more than 60 properties. To see the list of properties on alert click here.

A State of Emergency was first called by the OIB and later last night by the RDOS.

The fire exploded around 4 p.m. July 19, growing to 700 hectares within a few hours while air tankers and helicopters dropped retardant and water on the aggressive, volatile fire. The BC Wildfire Services had 12 personell overnight fighting the fire. The explosive blaze is believed to be human-caused, said BC Wildfire.

Update: 8:39 p.m., July 19

Evacuation alerts and orders are being considered as an aggressive fire continues to grow north of Osoyoos.

The Inkaneep Creek fire has grown to 700 hectares. It is located on Osoyoos band land approximately six kilometres north of Osoyoos.

An evacuation order has already been issued by the Osoyoos band for addresses on Nk’Mip Road, Black Sage Raod, Sandpoint Drive, Harmony Crescent, Spud Allen Road, Manuals Canyon Road, Arrowhead Road, McKinney Road, Sage Road, Tuc-el-nuit Drive, Sen Pok Chin Boulevard and Pineridge Drive. A reception centre for evacuees has opened at the Oliver Community Centre.

The band has also issued an evacuation alert for properties on Radio Tower Road.

In response, the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen says evacuation alerts and orders are pending and a State of Local Emergency has been declared.

Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) has declared a State of Local Emergency and issued an Evacuation Alert and Evacuation Order. @EmergMgtRDOS is sharing on behalf of OIB. @BCGovFireInfo @TownofOliverBC pic.twitter.com/QAZXkGIv0W — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 20, 2021

Evacuation Alerts and Orders pending due to rapidly growing wildfire 6km north of Osoyoos. @EmergMgtRDOS declared State of Local Emergency. SAR assisting RCMP in conducting tactical evacuation for those in immediate risk. @BCGovFireInfo and https://t.co/5EyUmCpIBz for updates. — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) July 20, 2021

The #BCWildfire is responding to the Inkaneep Creek wildfire (K52061) located on Osoyoos Indian Band land approximately 6 km north of #Osoyoos. It is estimated to be about 300 hectares in size. Personnel on site are reporting aggressive fire behaviour. pic.twitter.com/X6Ty7kveA2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 20, 2021

Original story:

Around 230 homes are without power or internet due to the very large fire has erupted on Inkaneep Road north of Osoyoos Lake Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the Oliver Fire Dept. took to Facebook saying they are “currently responding to a large fire on Inkaneep Road. We are asking people to stay clear of the area. Further updates to come.”

There has been reports that homes are threatened and there has been evacuations but there is nothing to confirm that at the moment.

There are horses and cows in the area around the fire.

Several people have been posting pictures from social media showing a huge plume of smoke, saying the fire is northeast of the Cottages.

The fire is near Radio Tower Road and more towards Osoyoos.

Some media reporters is that air tankers have already arrived as have helicopters.

