Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Over 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Shuswap residents in need

Volunteers from three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

More than 600 meals made their COVID-safe way to Salmon Arm residents in need on Christmas Day, thanks to an abundance of caring volunteers.

Salmon Arm’s three Rotary Clubs, as well as Second Harvest, the First United Church and Broadview Evangelical Free Church, donated funds to pay for the food, the meals were cooked and put together by the churches, and volunteers from all the groups pitched in to distribute the packages.

Norm Brown, president of the Rotary Club of Salmon Arm, said the idea was born when a Penticton Rotary Club used a similar system for a lobster dinner.

The work in the Shuswap, following pandemic protocols, started about a month and a half before Christmas, with everything coming together in just five weeks.

“All three clubs jumped on it. We had volunteers – we had to turn them away, we had more than enough,” said Brown.

A total of 620 Christmas dinners-to-go were produced.

Read more: Salmon Arm Rotarians, churches to produce 600 Christmas meals for those in need

Read more: Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Free tickets were available from Dec. 10, and some non-profit organizations were provided tickets to give to those who use their services.

Brown said along with the tickets distributed beforehand, meals were taken to the RCMP officers who were working on Christmas Day.

Patrick Webb, president elect, said the satisfaction the volunteers experienced from working together to make the Christmas meals happen was a highlight.

And the people receiving the food were also most appreciative, Brown remarked.

“Some wanted to give us a donation; we said no, this is for Christmas.”

Concluded Webb: “The bottom line is, this was a great success at putting meals into the hands of people that needed it.”

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasFood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19
Next story
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses complaint from Okanagan Correctional inmate

Just Posted

City worker Wayne Morlock changes the lights at Salmon Arm City Hall. CUPE 1908 is donating funds to local non-profits. (File photo)
Shuswap-North Okanagan municipal workers donate to regional non-profits

Workers from CUPE 1908, with members in Salmon Arm, Enderby, Sicamous and the region, give $5,000

Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 with one staff member and five residents having tested positive. (File photo)
UPDATED: COVID-19 outbreak declared at second Vernon long-term care home

One staff and five residents test positive at Noric House

The Morning Star’s former editor Glenn Mitchell published more than 100 of a local photographer’s nature photos. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Vernon photographer remembers Glenn Mitchell

Longtime newspaper editor published more than 100 of nature photographers images

Lisa Mazurek
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

Linear Park’s wide, paved walkway is used by many, including bicyclists, dogs, walkers and runners. (Morning Star file photo)
Vernon park pup approved

Letter from Lexxi the Labradoodle

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Fire ripped through this Elm Ave. apartment fire on Oct. 27, 2020, killing an elderly couple and displacing around 50 residents. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Deadly Penticton apartment fire caused by smoking materials

Community rallied around Skaha fire victims with donations and food

Sammie Gillan-Kennedy found out she is expecting baby number three this year. (Courtesy of Sammie Gillan-Kennedy)
GALLERY: British Columbians celebrate triumphs during a trying year

Residents share some positive news from a year dominated by COVID-19

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2014 image made from video released by Loujain al-Hathloul, al-Hathloul drives towards the United Arab Emirates - Saudi Arabia border before her arrest on Dec. 1 in Saudi Arabia. Al-Hathloul, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent women’s rights activists, who pushed for the right to drive, was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, to nearly six years in prison under a vague and broadly-worded law aimed at combating terrorism, according to state-linked media. Her case and imprisonment for the past two and a half years have drawn criticism from rights groups, members of the U.S. Congress and European Union lawmakers. (Loujain al-Hathloul via AP, File)
UBC grad sentenced to nearly 6 years after advocating for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia

Loujain al-Hathloul spoke out against a ban on women driving and against male guardianship laws

Members of the three Salmon Arm Rotary clubs, First United Church, Broadview Evangelical Free church and Second Harvest teamed up, following pandemic protocols, to provide more than 600 individual meals to those in need on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Over 600 Christmas dinners-to-go provided to Shuswap residents in need

Volunteers from three Salmon Arm Rotary Clubs, churches create a pandemic protocol-friendly meal

Rhonda Comeau of Salmo is recovering at home after heart attacks that followed her confrontation with a customer at Empire Coffee in Nelson on Nov. 20. Photo: Submitted
Nelson hotel mask confrontation: perpetrator arrested, victim recovering

Jeremy Undershute is expected to be charged with assault

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses complaint from Okanagan Correctional inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

Most Read