Over 70 cm of fresh snow on the slopes of Apex Mountain Resort

Epic snowfall and cold temps for February with more on the way

This photo was taken at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Apex Mountain. With 70 cm of fresh snow this week, there is plenty of time to enjoy the slopes. (Apex Mountain Resort)

Over 70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the slopes of Apex Mountain Resort this week.

There’s plenty of powder to be found at the Penticton ski mountain, which is experiencing an amazing season thanks to the La Nina phenomenon.

“There is just so much snow out there,” said Apex general manager James Shalman about this week’s snow dump.

Even down in the valley snow has been falling on Thursday.

An arctic front across B.C. has brought freezing air temperatures so Shalman is advising people heading up there to ski or snowboard to dress accordingly.

“Bring extra layers if you’re coming to enjoy all this epic powder.”

SilverStar ski resort in Vernon also experienced heavy accumulations, with 79 centimetres falling on the slopes in the last seven days.

According to Trevor Smith, a meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures of -5 and -11 C overnight will carry through to the end of February.

“It looks like it could stay pretty cold through the rest of the month after that…like 5 to 10 C below average.”

skiing