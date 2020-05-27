City of Armstrong is contemplating holding open meetings again at a bigger venue to respect social distancing rules. (Morning Star - file photo)

Over Zoom, Armstrong council seeks new meeting space

BRIEFS: Centennial Auditorium under consideration as council looks to resume open meetings

While they’re getting more familiar with the Zoom technology, Armstrong council wants to go back to the old days when they were all together for meetings and people could attend.

Chambers aren’t big enough to accommodate social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic so council has been looking at options.

“We’ve been looking at the possibility of using the Centennial auditorium,” said Mayor Chris Pieper of a building that is used for theatre productions.

“There’s enough room on the stage for council with social distancing, and we can block off seats in the gallery to practice social distancing so everybody is safely away from each other.”

Council has been using the Zoom application for meetings with each other, staff and the public. There’s no date set for a potential move to the auditorium.

MAJOR PROJECT STARTS

The city’s major infrastructure project for 2020 is underway.

Excavation began along Sage Avenue last week.

“This will likely be a two-month process,” said Pieper as only half the roadway will get full water, sewer, sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement this year during Phase 1.

Phase 2 will be conducted in 2021.

CREEK LEVELS DROPPING

Armstrong looks to have dodged any major flooding concerns in 2020.

Pieper said water levels in Meighan and Deep creeks continue to drop.

“It’s fantastic for our community,” he said. “Mother Nature has been good to us. There’s not a lot of snow left on the mountain. If we get some rainy days there might be some minor flooding.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: ‘Think before you click,’ says City of Armstrong

READ MORE: City of Armstrong discusses waste collection proposals


Fundraiser launched for Enderby drive-in

