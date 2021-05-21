Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Overdose calls in Vernon rose 28 per cent in 2020

Meanwhile, Lake Country’s overdose calls roughly doubled last year over 2019.

Overdose calls in Vernon were up 28 per cent in 2020 over the previous year — data that comes at a time when B.C. paramedics are sounding the alarm following another morbid milestone in the province’s overdose crisis.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) paramedics were called to 146 overdoses Wednesday (May 19), setting a new provincial record for calls in a 24-hour period.

Five of those calls were in Vernon, four were in Kelowna and seven in Penticton.

This is now the second month in a row that B.C. recorded a new 24-hour record for overdose calls on a Wednesday, the day income assistance cheques are received. Since 2009, 40 per cent more people have died on what many call Welfare Wednesday and the days that follow, according to 2018 research from the B.C. Centre for Substance Use.

Paramedics in Vernon were called to 316 overdoses last year, the city’s highest call volume since 2017. The trend in Vernon can be seen around the province, which saw 27,068 overdose calls last year — up 12 per cent.

Calls in Lake Country nearly doubled in 2020 over 2019, from 24 overdose calls to 47.

“Paramedics want people to know the vast majority of overdose deaths happen when people use alone because there is no one to call 911,” said Shannon Miller, BCEHS communications officer.

When paramedics are called to respond to a potential overdose patient, the patient has a 95 per cent chance of survival, according to BCEHS.

“This is why we stress the importance of not using alone, and to call 911 if you see someone who may be experiencing an overdose. If someone does use alone, we encourage them to use the LifeGuard App. It has already saved lives since it was launched a year ago,” Miller said.

– With files from Ashley Wadhwani

READ MORE: B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

READ MORE: Minister says suspected overdose death of 12-year-old pushing B.C. to ‘do better’

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

overdose

Previous story
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days
Next story
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Just Posted

Water sources are now back to normal following some operational repairs this week in Vernon. (File photo)
Taps switched for Vernon water users

Kalamalka Lake source back on following repairs

Paramedics responded to 316 overdose calls in Vernon in 2020, representing a 28 per cent rise over 2019, according to BC Emergency Health Services data. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Overdose calls in Vernon rose 28 per cent in 2020

Meanwhile, Lake Country’s overdose calls roughly doubled last year over 2019.

Cody Epema, the Vernon library's tech guru, is ready to open up the branch's new inspiration lab June 1, including the lab's Cricut Maker station. The Cricut is a high-tech and precise cutting, drawing, and scoring machine. It can cut hundreds of different materials accurately and quickly, from the most delicate paper and fabric to matboard and even faux leather. (ORL photo)
New digital tech to be unveiled at Vernon library next month

Okanagan Regional Library opening Inspiration Lab June 1

The District of Lake Country wants residents to get engaged in the process of creating a new liquid waste management plan. To that end, a staff member wearing a poop emoji costume went for a around town to spread awareness Thursday, March 11, 2021. (Contributed)
Let’s talk poop: Lake Country

District sewage system at capacity, residents surveyed on options

Sparkling Hill Resort in Vernon is planning activities ahead of Global Wellness Day June 12, 2021. (@stylist.thi - Facebook)
Vernon resort reinvigorates wellness journeys

Sparkling Hills to celebrate Global Wellness Day with activities, in-person, online

Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam proudly displays the Lifesaving Society awards he recently received for a rescuing another boy while swimming at Sicamous Beach in July 2020. (Contributed)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from May 16 to 21

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Kelowna

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

A map showing COVID-19case rates in the Central Okanagan. (BCCDC)
Nearly half of Central Okanagan adults have received 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Vaccination rate low, case count high in Rutland

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

A vehicle left the road and took out a utility pole in Osoyoos on Friday morning, May 21, 2021. (RCMP)
Osoyoos man destroys power pole in collision, knocks out power

The driver claims he swerved to avoid deer; police say speed was likely a factor

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Canada’s Erin Brockovich

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

Most Read