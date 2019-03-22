Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

There have been 167 calls so far this year

In Kelowna, overdose calls have kept paramedics busy so far this year.

In January alone, there were 78 calls which is significantly higher than January 2018 where there were 54 calls.

Last month, the numbers remained consistent, with February having 68 calls compared to last year at 63.

GOT NALOXONE? If you are at risk of overdose, or love someone who is, get your kit today. Find a site near you at: https://t.co/7h4f9iPCiW #naloxone #naloxonesaveslives #stopoverdose pic.twitter.com/DBuehZc60d — Toward the Heart (@towardtheheart) March 12, 2019

READ MORE: US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

READ MORE: B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

So far this month, March has seen 21 calls, however if the numbers are going to meet that of March 2018 there will be a sharp spike to 63.

These numbers do not refer to someone dying of an overdose, only the report of an overdose to BC Interior Health Service.

B.C. Organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl in 2018 has risen 26 per cent from that of the previous year. B.C. Transplant data shows that 29 of 122 deceased donors, or 24 per cent, tested positive for fentanyl when they arrived in hospital.

–With files from Karissa Gall Penticton Western News

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.