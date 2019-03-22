Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

There have been 167 calls so far this year

In Kelowna, overdose calls have kept paramedics busy so far this year.

In January alone, there were 78 calls which is significantly higher than January 2018 where there were 54 calls.

Last month, the numbers remained consistent, with February having 68 calls compared to last year at 63.

READ MORE: US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

READ MORE: B.C. organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl up 26%

So far this month, March has seen 21 calls, however if the numbers are going to meet that of March 2018 there will be a sharp spike to 63.

These numbers do not refer to someone dying of an overdose, only the report of an overdose to BC Interior Health Service.

B.C. Organ donors who tested positive for fentanyl in 2018 has risen 26 per cent from that of the previous year. B.C. Transplant data shows that 29 of 122 deceased donors, or 24 per cent, tested positive for fentanyl when they arrived in hospital.

With files from Karissa Gall Penticton Western News

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
United Way executive director from Vernon heads into retirement
Next story
Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

Just Posted

Vernon roads close for Utility Rehabilitation Project

Road closures begin Monday, March 25 and will continue until Friday, June 28.

United Way executive director from Vernon heads into retirement

Linda Yule saying goodbye after 25 years with North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap organization

Call out for Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic award winners

Nominations sought for North Okanagan athlete, team and leadership awards

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

Mikkal returns to roots for Vernon show

Lavington artist plays Record City alongside VonReason and Grandpa Gruv

Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

Take a trip down under and try the Penticton brewery’s newest creation

Renowned piano player to headline Peach Festival

Ben Waters, performing at Penticton Peach Festival, has hit the stage with The Rolling Stones

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

There have been 167 calls so far this year

Most Read