Overdose training challenge picks up in Vernon

The Canadian Mental Health Association volunteers are the latest to be trained in the Naloxone Traning Challenge in Vernon. (Interior Health image)

Some Greater Vernon professionals are working on saving lives.

The opioid crisis prompted Kalamalka Rotary members to learn some life-saving skills. The Club welcomed a presentation of how to use Naloxone kits last year from an Interior Health representative.

“Many of us have been touched by the opioid crisis which has hit our community,” Kal Rotary states.

Calling it, “effective, yet simple to use,” members were shown how to administer the drug in the event of a drug overdose.

Naloxone has been reported to have been used and reversed an opioid overdose in 769 cases in Vernon in 2017.

Last year in B.C. there were 4,101 overdoses survived at harm reduction facilities (overdose prevention sites/supervised consumption sites), according to Interior Health.

“There are many ways these sites benefit both people who use drugs and their communities,” IH states.

Such a facility is being looked at for Vernon, and IH expects one to open this year.

There is a methadone clinic in Vernon (located at 3310 32nd Ave.), where people with substance use disorder can access the Opioid Agonist Treatment.

Meanwhile, Naloxone training, together with the kits, is free through Interior Health.

In fact, there is a Naloxone challenge underway among the Greater Vernon business community.

Various businesses and groups are undertaking the training and challenging others to do the same.

The latest training champions are the Canadian Mental Health Association volunteers. Staff at Prospera Credit Union have also taken on the challenge.

The Kal Rotary Club continues to work on helping others with a theme of Saving Lives, which saw some members roll up their sleeves following a blood donor clinic promotion last week.

