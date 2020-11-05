Narcan is the only thing that reverses an overdose.

Overdoses spike in South Okanagan

Interior Health warns that a drug called purple down may be connected

Interior Health has issued a warning after seeing a spike in overdoses in Penticton and South Okanagan. According to the health authority, the overdoses may involve use of a dark pink/purple drug called ‘down.’

There has been a large increase in 911 calls for ingestion poisoning (which includes overdose events) in the South Okanagan – mostly in Penticton – but there has also been an increase in overdoses in the Oliver/Osoyoos area, stated the alert issued by Interior Health (IH) on Nov. 4.

Reports from the community indicate a dark pink/purple substance sold as “down” may be involved.

READ MORE: Penticton has high rate of overdoses per capita

From 2018 to August 2020, there have been 45 overdose fatalities in Penticton, six in Keremeos and seven in Princeton. All three communities rank within the top 15 local health authorities in the province with the highest death rate per 100,000 people in that time frame.

READ MORE: Petition started for safe injection site

In September, Penticton residents started a petition asking for a safe injection site to be located somewhere downtown Penticton. So far 368 have signed the petition.

Interior Health recommends you follow the below tips for your safety:

 Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

 Get your drugs checked before you use them.

 Don’t use alone. Leave your door unlocked. Tell someone to check on you.

 If you feel you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911.

Test by using a small amount, then go slow.

 Carry a Naloxone kit and know how to use it.

 Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site if one is near you.

Recognize the signs of an OD: slow or no breathing, gurgling or gasping, lips/fingertips turning

blue, difficult to rouse (awaken), non-responsive.

 Call 9-1-1 immediately

 Open airway and give rescue breaths

 Give naloxone (Narcan) if you have it.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress
Next story
One man fined, another banned from Trail store for refusing to wear masks indoors

Just Posted

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Harwood Elementary Grade 7 students Alexus Wolden (from left), Ashley Kotz, Oliver Williamson and Josh Tran watch as classmate Brady Forsyth places a poppy on the grave of William (Walker) MacNeil in Vernon’s Pleasant Valley Cemetery during the No Stone Left Alone remembrance ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 4. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Vernon students remember veterans with poppies

More than 200 students will lay nearly 1,100 poppies on veterans’ graves at Vernon cemetery

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Esther Hoffman, a Heaton Place resident in Armstrong, recalls meeting her husband, George, days after returning from the Second World War. (Carrie O’Neill - Heaton Place contributed)
Perspectives of a war veteran’s wife in Armstrong

Esther Hoffman recalls how she first met her husband after the war

Rick Dugdale, CEO of Enderby Entertainment. The company has acquired visual effects company Chariotdrive and will open a feature film and television production office in Kelowna, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 announcement. (Contributed)
Enderby Entertainment to open film production office in Kelowna

The company with Okanagan roots is expanding its global operations in Canada

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)
Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

ADAM Integrated Industries’ George Rithaler demonstrates one of the glove units within Sentinel Cottage, a safe, portable meeting space designed by the Salmon Arm company to accommodate visits with seniors in care facilities under COVID-19 restrictions. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm business offers safe solution for visits with seniors in care facilities

Sentinel Cottage a portable meeting space created in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Salmon Arm residents have been targeted by an elaborate phone scam. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident targeted in phone scam demanding Bitcoin payment

Scammers impersonated RCMP phone number to trick at least one victim

Narcan is the only thing that reverses an overdose.
Overdoses spike in South Okanagan

Interior Health warns that a drug called purple down may be connected

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Melanie Gardner is pictured at her home in Stittsville, Ont., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Melanie Gardner moved to Canada to escape Donald Trump’s presidency, but even on the other side of the border she said the stress of the U.S. election is taking a physical toll. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Moving to Canada didn’t ease this American’s election-induced stress

She doesn’t expect to move back to the U.S. regardless of the results

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘It means so much:’ Families thankful for painted poppy rocks on Remembrance Day

Many who set out to find one of her poppy-painted rocks have a close relationship with Remembrance Day

Most Read