A tractor-trailer crashed into the overhead sign. The sign has been taken down is on the side of the highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

  • May. 2, 2019 3:21 p.m.
  • News

A tractor trailer crashed into an overhead traffic information sign on Highway 1 this morning.

The tractor trailer also overturned, causing further damage to a hydro pole.

The incident occurred several hundred metres west of the intersection with Highway 23S and Westside Road. It was first reported on DriveBC at 4:52 a.m. Visibility was clear at time of crash, but conditions were wet.

The posted speed limit was 60 km/h.

The Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Revelstoke RCMP responded to the crash and in a statement from the RCMP, they said it was determined that an east bound tractor trailer with mixed cargo had rolled over “causing extensive damage.”

Black Press staff went to the scene this afternoon and wreckage of the truck was still visible. Road crews were cutting the wreckage into smaller pieces for transport. RCMP said there are no environmental threats.

The overhead sign has been taken down and is now on the side of the highway.

The 50-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was transported to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration.

It is unclear if other vehicles were involved.

The highway is now open.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The accident occured early this morning and closed Highway 1 for an hour. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Highway 1 is now open. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation
Next story
We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Just Posted

Environmental performance makes SilverStar one of continent’s best

SilverStar Mountain recognized for environmental performance by National Ski Areas Association

Festival entry staged by Asparagus theatre group

The comedy follows a number of odd occurences in a sleepy town.

Call for RCMP Appreciation Day gains steam

“Commemorating a day to the RCMP is about honouring each of the hard-working members who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”

Four from Vernon-based Kings go in WHL Bantam draft

Two defencemen, two forwards from B.C. bronze medalists chosen in first nine rounds

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Princeton holds one of B.C.’s first ORV trade shows this weekend

Start your engines! Princeton will welcome hundreds of visitors this weekend to… Continue reading

Overhead sign damaged in Highway 1 crash near Revelstoke

The incident occured near Highway 23S junction

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

Air Canada grants ‘small concession’ for Okanagan flight schedules

Air Canada announced revised flight schedule to previuosly announced changes

Over 50,000 fry released into the Okanagan River Channel

Sockeye salmon fry released into the channel to begin their four-year journey to the Pacific

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

We for She event inspires Penticton students to lead bold careers

Student organizers say it’s important for youth to learn about inequality to change society

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Most Read