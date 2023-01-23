Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Four fire trucks responded to the incident on Gellatly Road

A vehicle fire spread and ignited a detached garage in West Kelowna in the middle of the night on Jan. 23.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly after 1 a.m. on Gellatly Road and quickly knocked down the flames, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. Four fire trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the incident.

Brolund said that there were multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines in the area that crews had to contend with to prevent further destruction.

Neighbouring homes were protected from damage and there were no injuries.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownafireHouse fire