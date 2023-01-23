A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

A truck fire spread to a detached garage in West Kelowna on Jan. 23. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue/Submitted)

Overnight truck fire spreads to garage in West Kelowna

Four fire trucks responded to the incident on Gellatly Road

A vehicle fire spread and ignited a detached garage in West Kelowna in the middle of the night on Jan. 23.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly after 1 a.m. on Gellatly Road and quickly knocked down the flames, according to West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund. Four fire trucks and 17 firefighters responded to the incident.

Brolund said that there were multiple compressed gas cylinders and power lines in the area that crews had to contend with to prevent further destruction.

Neighbouring homes were protected from damage and there were no injuries.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownafireHouse fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feds say ‘no willing partners’ to bring fire codes onto First Nations — including AFN
Next story
No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

Just Posted

Cherryville is without power, and no school, Monday, Jan. 23. (BC Hydro outage map)
No power, no school in Cherryville due to power outage

The Monashee Trail Society’s annual Outhouse Races in Lumby Sunday, Jan. 22, flushed away some of the winter blues as the event was held under perfect sunny skies near the village. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
WATCH: Fun with outhouses in Lumby

The Vernon Pubmasters Darts League has resumed after missing the 2020-21 season due to COVID. (File photo)
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats

Adult bald eagles were spotted many times during the North Okanagan Naturalist Club’s annual eagle and swan count held Sunday, Jan.15, in the North Okanagan region. (Harold Sellers photo)
Poor visibility hampers North Okanagan eagle/swan count