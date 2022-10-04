Overnight work on Vernon road starts Wednesday

City upgrading sewer system in 3200-block of 25th Avenue; work to be done from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Overnight road work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a portion of Vernon’s 25th Avenue commences Oct. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

More road work is slated to begin on Vernon’s 25th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Crews will be working on the city’s sewer system in the 3200 block of 25th Avenue, near Highway 97, and motorists may experience delays.

However, to minimize impact to travelers, construction will be taking place during the overnight hours.

The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night until Friday, Oct. 7. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be maintained.

Motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

