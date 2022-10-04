Overnight road work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a portion of Vernon’s 25th Avenue commences Oct. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

Overnight road work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a portion of Vernon’s 25th Avenue commences Oct. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

Overnight work on Vernon road starts Wednesday

City upgrading sewer system in 3200-block of 25th Avenue; work to be done from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

More road work is slated to begin on Vernon’s 25th Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Crews will be working on the city’s sewer system in the 3200 block of 25th Avenue, near Highway 97, and motorists may experience delays.

However, to minimize impact to travelers, construction will be taking place during the overnight hours.

The work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night until Friday, Oct. 7. Single-lane traffic in both directions will be maintained.

Motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

READ MORE: Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

READ MORE: Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditionsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Enderby RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that led to ankle injury
Next story
Vernon Aquatic Centre no longer up to snuff

Just Posted

Media members were given a tour of the aging Vernon Aquatic Centre Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon Aquatic Centre no longer up to snuff

Overnight road work from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a portion of Vernon’s 25th Avenue commences Oct. 5. (City of Vernon photo)
Overnight work on Vernon road starts Wednesday

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has cleared an Enderby police officer of any wrongdoing after a man suffered an ankle injury while being arrested on Nov. 24, 2021. (File Photo)
Enderby RCMP officer cleared of wrongdoing in arrest that led to ankle injury

Korry Zepik said his head was pushed into the pavement while he was protesting against the anti-COVID crowd Oct. 1 in Vernon. (Contributed)
Man assaulted at anti-COVID protest in Vernon

Pop-up banner image