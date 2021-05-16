File photo (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Overturned kayak in Kelowna creek prompts police response

Kelowna RCMP is looking to speak with anyone who may know the individual associated with the kayak

Kelowna RCMP is looking to confirm the wellbeing of the individual associated with an overturned kayak discovered in Mission Creek, on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Mission Creek, in the area of Pasadena Road and Hollywood Road South, after receiving a report of an overturned kayak in the water at about 5:30 p.m., May 16.

According to witnesses in the area, three people were reportedly seen walking away from the creek and explained that one of them had lost their kayak.

The overturned kayak was located a short time later in the water.

RCMP is appealing to the public for any information related to the incident as the witness information can not be confirmed at this time.

If you have any information on this incident or you are the individual associated with the kayak, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and quote file 21-28877.

This is the second water related incident to occur in Kelowna over the weekend. Emergency crews continue to search for a diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake on Saturday (May 15). Police learned that a 52-year-old man was recreational diving in the waters of Okanagan Lake and did not resurface.

