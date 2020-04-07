Food distribution at Bylands Nurseries on April 2. (Contributed)

‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

‘…Our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving’

As the team of temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna agricultural business continue to self-isolate, community support has not been in short supply.

On March 31, an outbreak of COVID-19 was announced among 75 workers — 63 migrant and 12 local — at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. Following the outbreak, Interior Health mandated isolation and subsequent testing of 27 workers, a total of 19 tested positive for the virus.

“We are so inspired by and grateful for the overwhelming, incredible support we have received from many of you, and our community, during this challenging time,” read a post on Bylands’ Facebook page.

“Many of you have reached out to offer help, food, or general support for our seasonal guest workers – thank you. Your generous offers have been communicated or provided to our workers, and this has helped with their morale and feeling of belonging in our community.”

The post continues, saying workers seem to be recovering well.

“Symptoms are resolving, and many of the workers are reporting their readiness and willingness to come back to work when they can.”

“Our management team has shifted its priorities to distribute nutritious and culturally appropriate food to our guest workers, partnering with Sysco. We have done this in a physically distanced and safe manner.”

Bylands Nurseries is continuing to work closely with Interior Health to ensure best practices in terms of sanitation, operations, and employee housing situations.

Dear Friends and Customers of Bylands,

We are so inspired by and grateful for the overwhelming, incredible support we…

Posted by Bylands Nurseries on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

READ MORE: Interior Health confirms five additional cases in West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

READ MORE: Migrant worker advocates blame government, employers for West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club
Next story
COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Just Posted

Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

Ben Winters served on village council from 2005-11

Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Residents alarmed over increased police presence Tuesday morning

COVID-19: Vernon homeless shelters combine in curling club

Gateway and Our Place shelter sites housed under one roof amid pandemic

North Okanagan bands together in support against COVID-19

New group launches website with tools to help endure crisis

Game over for North Okanagan youth soccer

Spring league refunds 1,500 registrations amid COVID-19

WATCH: Salmon Arm artist hosts virtual art show amid COVID-19

Roxi Hermsen’s show “Into the Cosmos” is a tribute to her father Bill Sim

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

Widlfire burns out-of-control on Adams Lake band land in the Shuswap

BC Wildfire Service reports Shuswap two-hectare fire is not threatening structures

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

‘Overwhelming, incredible’ support for foreign workers following West Kelowna COVID-19 outbreak

‘…Our team seems to be recovering well — symptoms are resolving’

VIDEO: Shuswap family in isolation rises to musical challenge

The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine used to share efforts to avoid spread of COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Most Read