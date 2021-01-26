Overwhelming support for Vernon businesses this holiday season: Chamber

Vernon chamber urges shoppers to keep dollars local amid pandemic with #voteVernon campaign

Vernon consumers are urged to shop local in order to support local business amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is reminding shoppers that a dollar spent locally is a vote for Vernon.

”Vote Vernon is as relevant now as it was when we launched the campaign in November,” chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

The people of Vernon seem to understand the significant role their dollars play when they spend them locally to support local retailers, suppliers and restaurants, Proulx said.

“Awareness is growing about the economic and social benefits of shopping local as many retailers saw an overwhelming amount of support from the community over the holidays,” he said.

Proulx said one retailer even admitted they were underprepared for how busy they were ahead of Christmas.

“But we can’t take our foot off the gas,” he said. “Every time you shop local, you are casting a vote for a healthy and vibrant community — employment opportunities for your family and friends, enhanced community infrastructure and vital non-profit services. It is the gift that keeps on giving.”

