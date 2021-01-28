Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Mohammad Movassaghi said he filmed VPD officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his downtown apartment on the night of Saturday, Jan. 23. (Submitted image/Black Press Media)

Owner denies accusations of hosting ‘nightclub’ in Vancouver apartment, files police complaint

‘I was not hosting a party,’ claims former wealth manager Mohammad Movassaghi

The owner of a Vancouver apartment at the centre of controversy for allegedly hosting large parties has filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Department.

“I was not hosting a party,” Mohammad Movassaghi told Black Press Media on Thursday.

The former wealth manager who owns a luxury condo at 777 Richards St. alleged that “cops [attempted to] raid [his] place before 11 o’clock” on Saturday (Jan. 23).

Sgt. Tania Visintin confirmed a complaint was made to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) following the incident.

“The public can make a complaint to the OPCC after they have an interaction with police that they weren’t happy with,” she said.

It is estimated 100 people were inside the residence when officers doled out $2,500 in fines to a man wearing a protective vest while guarding the front door. One ticket was for hosting the unlawful event. Another was for failing to wear a face covering.

“Because the owner of the apartment refused to come out to be issued his ticket, we’re going to be working with Crown Counsel now requesting a warrant for his arrest,” Sgt. Steve Addison said Monday.

RELATED: Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined

According to Visintin, police received four reports this month attesting to social gatherings inside the apartment – a contravention of current health orders that ban gatherings of all sizes in B.C.

Investigators believe Movassaghi has been using the residence to host large parties, she said.

In his formal complaint, Movassaghi detailed “one of the officers attempted to film inside my unit through the peephole,” and damaged it as a result. “It’s broken now.”

The apartment owner filmed officers as they allegedly attempted to gain access into his apartment.

Movassaghi told Black Press Media the police response left dents in his doorway.

The OPCC has yet to determine the admissibility of the complaint.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouverVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police
Next story
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Just Posted

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Shaun Wiebe sorts out some pills at Wiebe’s Pharmacy on 35th Street which opened in April 2015. Wiebe, who had his licence suspended by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia in 2019, was charged Jan. 22, 2021, with manslaughter in the case of the death of a Vernon woman in March 2018. He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a February 2018 event. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged in connection with the death of Heather Barker at The Rise in 2018

It’s ‘Time to get a doctor’s note’ and head to SilverStar Mountain Resort, at least according to the POW cam after an ongoing dump of snow Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)
10cm of snow blankets Vernon ski resort… so far

SilverStar Mountain Resort reports it’s a ‘winter wonderland’ after Thursday snow dump

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Most Read