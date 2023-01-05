Penticton Animal Control with help from the owner picked up the runaway dog that escaped during a police traffic stop on Jan. 2. (File photo)

Owner helps Penticton Animal Control pick up dog on the loose

RCMP put out a warning about the runaway dog after it bit a bystander on Jan. 2

A dog that bit a bystander and has been on the loose since Jan. 2 was picked up by Penticton Animal Control on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Penticton Animal Control confirmed they picked up the dog with help from the owner.

The large Mastiff escaped his owner’s vehicle during an impaired driving traffic stop at Skaha Lake Road and the Channel Parkway on Monday, Jan. 2.

The dog was aggressive to police and ended up biting a bystander before running off.

Penticton RCMP issues a warning to the public the next day that the aggressive dog was still on the loose.

Police did not indicate the extent of the injuries of the bystander who was bitten and wouldn’t say if they were taken to hospital to be treated.

The Channel Parkway path is a very popular walking area both for people and their dogs.

