Owners of North Okanagan stolen tools sought

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for owners of numerous tools that were located and seized last year.

On Oct. 13, 2017, RCMP seized what they believe to be various stolen tools that were located in an abandoned stolen vehicle, near Pumphouse Road and Canyon Road in Enderby.

“The owner of the stolen pickup truck, which was stolen out the Kelowna area, has since been identified however the tools found in the truck upon its recovery did not belong to him,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP are looking to reunite the tools with the rightful owners.”

If the pictured tool cases look familiar to you, please contact Const. David Warner of the Enderby detachment at 250-838-6818 and reference file number 2017-25653.

The caller will be required to explain in detail what tools are contained in each case and or provide proof of purchase or serial numbers.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.