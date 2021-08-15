Oyama councillor wary of boat launch issues

Todd McKenzie says District of Lake Country needs to budget money and have resources to handle things at Oyama Boat Launch on Wood Lake

Oyama’s representative to District of Lake Country council knows the Oyama Boat Launch is a repeating problem.

Coun. Todd McKenzie was asked his thoughts on a petition created by local residents to be presented to council calling for improvements to be made to the aging launch located on Wood Lake at the northeast corner of the isthums on Oyama Road.

The petition garnered more than 50 signatures.

“People always want to power up their boats onto their trailers and it creates a “reef” as a result. Until we get concrete pads, this will reoccur every year,” said McKenzie. “The lower the water, the worse it gets. We need to spend some money to upgrade it but we currently have had more important pressing issues the last year.”

The petition acknowledged that Lake Country mayor and council have “a great deal of challenges to deal with” as a result of significant growth in the region.

Residents would like to see the district increase the slope at the launch and install a cement ramp; add a turning radius at the launch area; and possibly consider a pay-for-parking pass machine, where revenues generated could help with future launch improvements or for maintenance.

We also need to budget the money to spend on the project and the resources to handle it. Both of which are limited by our size and current capacity,” said McKenzie. “This is all part of our 20-year isthmus plan that hasn’t been finalized yet that includes this launch in it. We are close but just not there yet.”

Council is expected to receive the petition at its next regular meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 24.

