Oyama Fun Day a way to share some neighbourly news

The event was held Sunday in Lake Country

For Lake Country residents, Oyama Fun Day is not only about participating in children’s activities, it’s about catching up with neighbours after a long winter, says the president of the Oyama Community Club.

The annual event has been running in some form as long as the Oyama Community Club has been together, said president Deb Butler. The club was formed in 1914 and is completely independent of the District of Lake Country.

Oyama Fun Day also doubles as a fundraiser for the club and its hall, located at 15710 Oyama Road.

Around 2,000 people gathered for children’s games, historical displays, tea, the farmer’s market, and more.

“It was a little bit cooler, so people weren’t hanging out visiting as long as they normally do,” Butler said.

As Lake Country’s population continues to grow, Butler has seen Oyama’s demographic change in the last 10 years.

“I think because it’s not an area where we have industry, people chose to live here so there’s a strong sense of belonging and keeping that rural, agricultural nature,” she said.

She compared Oyama and the wards of Lake Country to siblings, each with its unique identity.

“We want to continue to have, what we have, a peaceful neighbourhood. At the same time, we realize people need to earn a living.”

Younger families continue to move into the community, she said.

The event was cancelled last year due to flooding.

