Tobias Frederiksen

Oyama Fun Day a way to share some neighbourly news

The event was held Sunday in Lake Country

For Lake Country residents, Oyama Fun Day is not only about participating in children’s activities, it’s about catching up with neighbours after a long winter, says the president of the Oyama Community Club.

The annual event has been running in some form as long as the Oyama Community Club has been together, said president Deb Butler. The club was formed in 1914 and is completely independent of the District of Lake Country.

Oyama Fun Day also doubles as a fundraiser for the club and its hall, located at 15710 Oyama Road.

Around 2,000 people gathered for children’s games, historical displays, tea, the farmer’s market, and more.

“It was a little bit cooler, so people weren’t hanging out visiting as long as they normally do,” Butler said.

As Lake Country’s population continues to grow, Butler has seen Oyama’s demographic change in the last 10 years.

“I think because it’s not an area where we have industry, people chose to live here so there’s a strong sense of belonging and keeping that rural, agricultural nature,” she said.

She compared Oyama and the wards of Lake Country to siblings, each with its unique identity.

“We want to continue to have, what we have, a peaceful neighbourhood. At the same time, we realize people need to earn a living.”

Younger families continue to move into the community, she said.

The event was cancelled last year due to flooding.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.
Next story
Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Just Posted

Oyama Fun Day a way to share some neighbourly news

The event was held Sunday in Lake Country

UPDATED: Foerster gets life with no parole for 17 years in Van Diest murder

Van Diest family hopes for peace to come

Thefts from North Okanagan vehicles prompt RCMP Tweet

Four thefts in Coldstream overnight Sunday were the result of vehicles being left unlocked

Enderby family escapes fire

Enderby family escapes fire

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Trade battle may have some benefits for B.C. in short term

VIDEO: Sexually transmitted infections up, HIV down in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control points to less frequent condom use

Pipeline protested in Vernon

Group gathers at MP Mel Arnold’s office Monday as part of a national day of action

Annual writer’s fest returns to Vernon for third year

Okanagan literary festival presents new writers, new workshops, and new perspectives

Celebrate Your Vernon

We want to hear from local residents, business leaders and anyone interested in sharing their love for Vernon

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Most Read