Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, is a scientist in Portugal, one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)

Erin Telley (nee Tranfield), originally from Oyama, is a scientist in Portugal, one of the first to collect an image of the novel coronavirus. (Contributed)

Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

A former Oyama resident, turned scientist, was one of the first to see the coronavirus under her mega-powered microscope.

Dr. Erin Telley (nee Tranfield) now lives and works in Portugal, where she’s lived for the past seven years.

With overarching technical expertise in high-resolution imaging, Telley was invited to set up an electron microscopy facility in Portugal at the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência. She is now head of the institute, the most advanced imaging centre for biological science in Portugal, president of the Portuguese Microscopy Society and the person who took the first images of this “wretched” virus in Portugal.

“That is how you have to see a virus,” said the 41-year-old, who attended Wood Lake Elementary (when it existed) and George Elliott Secondary.

In early April “when we didn’t know anything about this virus,” she was contacted by a colleague at another institute (Pedro Simas at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes) and asked if she could help with the imaging of SARS-CoV-2 — or, as it’s commonly known, COVID-19.

“We are the most equipped centre to look at this virus.”

What most people don’t realize is this virus, which is called novel for a reason, brought the entire scientific community to a screeching halt. It was and continues to be a sole focus in science because it is so new.

“Everybody is so used to scientists knowing what’s going on,” Telley said.

But this virus is unlike anything they have seen before, and it continues to surprise even scientists in how it affects people.

“It’s a very fascinating virus because it’s doing things we don’t understand,” said Telley of how the virus hijacks cells and triggers an immune response in the entire body.

“It’s a cytokine storm. The signalling compounds take off and you can’t stop it.”

Telley points to the varying symptoms, from heart issues in young patients to a loss of smell, as well as unexpected or long-term complications.

“We need to study this virus and understand it.”

But as the second wave hits, history shows it could get worse before it gets better.

“If you look at the Spanish flu and the mortality rate, the second wave is where you see the highest rate of mortality,” Telley said.

But, she adds: “Each wave got smaller and smaller.”

It isn’t expected to suddenly disappear; just like influenza is still around. But the flu vaccine helped the numbers drop.

“It took four years with a distant decline and I think we will do the same,” said Telley.

“I think it’s absolutely marvelous that 12 months after we started this, we already have a vaccine for it.”

This time next year, she doesn’t expect we will be back to 2018 normals, but we won’t be seeing the same number of cases, those in hospital and deaths as we are today.

READ MORE: Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

While it may feel as though this virus, and the associated restrictions, are going on forever, “it’s going to fade,” Telley said.

“When people say they’ve ‘had enough of it,’ I’m so with you.

“I want to come home.”

She was supposed to come home for Easter, but that was cancelled. Now, her mom’s 70th birthday has been put on hold and any plans of seeing her nana in Winfield for Christmas are out of the question.

It’s also been two years since she’s seen her nieces and nephew.

But she also has colleagues who can’t see their own grandparents in Lisbon, who live just a few kilometres away.

“This is tough.”

The accumulation of restrictions is also playing a toll on people’s physical and mental health.

“We’re all sick of this, we’re all tired of it.”

But, she is adamant that if more people abide by the restrictions, things could get better sooner.

“This is where we really have to make the effort to stick to the rules because you see the numbers going up.”

She is often frustrated by those who, out of spite and desire for control, refuse to wear a mask.

“I often ask, ‘Do you wear a seat belt?’ I don’t understand how a mask and a seat belt are different,” she said, as they are both designed to protect us.

“One we grew up wearing and one we’re just being told to wear.”

Again, it’s the novel idea.

Just as scientists and medical professionals are learning new things about this virus every day, they are also learning new ways to keep us safe.

“Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘How do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand.’”

But working 16-hour days in the lab leaves her with little energy to convince those who think this is some kind of government conspiracy otherwise.

And she’s pretty sure all the people working tirelessly in care homes, hospitals and medical labs feel the same.

“We’re killing ourselves for you. It would be way simpler to say someone created this. Then we can blame someone. But if we can’t hate someone then we just pretend it’s all fake,” Telley said of those who are constantly attacking media reports and government restrictions.

“Being angry at governments, being angry at people, it accomplishes nothing.

‘This is the first time all governments agree.”

Professionals like Dr. Bonnie Henry are doing a great job of balancing economic stability and the health of people, Telley said.

“But everyone has a part. Even if the part is just staying home when you don’t have to go out.”

She compares listening to doctors to this: “If my brother was an electrician and told me not to play with high voltage lines I wouldn’t say, ‘Well this is my body and you can’t tell me what to do with it.’”

Having seen the virus closer than anyone else in the public, Telley understands that people are frustrated and want an outlet.

She feels the same way too.

So instead, she’s taking the time she does have to do those little things she’s always wanted to and find the silver lining wherever she can.

“I am a master sourdough maker now,” Telley laughed.

Although an expert in her field, she was the first foreigner at her centre, which is predominantly older white males. Standing at six-foot-four, she also towers over them.

Telley obtained a PhD from UBC before she was 30. “My whole career was kind of an accident. I kind of just followed what was interesting.”

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 at Vernon high school

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

A Lisbon resident for seven years and married with two cats, Telley says her heart still belongs in the Okanagan. “I’m an Oyamaite. I will be forever.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Erin Tranfield’s telescope was one of the first to image the coronavirus in April in Portugal. (Contributed)

Erin Tranfield’s telescope was one of the first to image the coronavirus in April in Portugal. (Contributed)

On the right is a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2. The white box is enlarged in the left image showing mature virus particles. (Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes - Pedro Simas/Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência - Erin Tranfield)

On the right is a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2. The white box is enlarged in the left image showing mature virus particles. (Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes - Pedro Simas/Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência - Erin Tranfield)

Previous story
Virtual care has expanded significantly amid the pandemic in Interior Health
Next story
Premiers’ demands for long-term health funding increase takes back seat to pandemic

Just Posted

Vernon Hyundai presented a cheque for $6,500 to KidSport Greater Vernon Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon Hyundai chips in support for kids to play sports

The dealership raised $6,500 help close to 100 Greater Vernon youths play organized sports

Vernon’s Emmanuel Baptist Church is changing its annual presentation of Bethlehem Star to a virtual showing of the Christmas story nightly at the church parking lot through to Dec. 24. (Emmanuel Baptish Church - photo)
Vernon church tweaks annual Christmas presentation

Bethlehem Star at Emmanuel Baptist now showing virtual Christmas story nightly through Dec. 24

On the right is a cell infected with SARS-CoV-2. The white box is enlarged in the left image showing mature virus particles. (Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes - Pedro Simas/Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência - Erin Tranfield)
Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

‘Nowhere in the handbook of anything is: ‘how do you deal with a pandemic you don’t understand,’ she says

Okanagan College Vernon campus’ cultural liaison for International Education, Mia Salmon, is the Community Champion for December 2020. (Contributed)
Community Champion: Mia Salmon provides friendly ear to newcomers

Cultural liaison for Vernon college’s international education program December Community Champion

Miss Okanagan Restoration Services Megan Fowles is crowned Queen Silver Star LX by her predecessor Hayley Rakos while the new Princess Silver Star, Miss Johnston Meier Insurance Piper Cahoon, watches Feb. 6, 2020 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Crown drops on Vernon’s royal tradition

Excellence program postponed due to COVID-19

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

Lynne Smith and her dog Chester pose in this undated handout photo. Smith has applied for a job at a long-term care facility in Abbotsford, B.C., and says she’ll even clean toilets so she can see her husband. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lynne Smith *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Woman says she’d clean toilets to work at B.C. care home and see husband

Menno Place is recruiting residents’ families because so many employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Pictured with his son Decker, Kyle Blanleil of Kelowna came to Salmon Arm recently to meet Halle, Matt and Carolyn Krawczyk. Halle needs surgery for cancer, a rare form of chordoma. Sixteen years ago Blanleil was diagnosed with a type of chordoma and was told he had just five years to live, most of them in a wheelchair. He is raising funds for Halle. (Photo contributed)
Kelowna man who faced terminal prognosis offers hope to 12-year-old Salmon Arm girl

Kyle Blanleil defied doctors’ predictions regarding spinal cancer, raising funds for Shuswap family

Merritt’s Darius Sam ran 100 miles in 32 straight hours to raise funds for a local men’s mental health and addictions program. He completed the run Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Contributed)
100 miles to change many lives; B.C. man completes gruelling ultra-marathon

Darius Sam ran 100 miles in 32 hours to raise funds for mental health and addictions counselling

MP Dan Albas aired concerns about the cancellation of flights to Penticton’s Regional Airport in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)
Okanagan MP Dan Albas calls on feds to help bring flights back to Penticton

Albas aired his concerns in Parliament’s question period on Dec. 7

Critteraid rescue cat Winston Churchill chooses when his mom Dorrian Dixon is allowed to make three layer masks. For every mask she sells, $1 goes to Critteraid and Alley Cats. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
No ‘kitten’ around: Penticton woman makes masks to support pet rescues

Winston Churchill, the rescue cat, approves of his mom Dorrian Dixon making masks

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions on Enterprise Way was recently robbed. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘We’re just trying to make a living’: Watch heist leaves Kelowna business speechless

Sun City Liquidations and Auctions was robbed of over $3,000 in watches on Dec. 8

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team, based out of Vancouver, to Fort St. James Wednesday, Dec. 9, to help deal with 60-plus COVID-19 positive cases in the community of roughly 1,500. (BC Emergency Health Services photo)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics arrive in Fort St. James as district reaches 60 COVID-19 cases

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to Fort St. James

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mink on Chilliwack farm test positive for COVID-19 virus

Government sent samples to lab after eight farm workers also tested positive

Most Read