Spawning salmon are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. The run of pink salmon on British Columbia’s Fraser River is exceeding expectations this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Pacific Salmon Commission raises forecast for B.C. Fraser River pink salmon run

Significant hike sparked by the abundance of pink being caught by test fisheries

Pink salmon returns to British Columbia’s Fraser River are exceeding original forecasts, prompting some Indigenous leaders and environmentalists to suggest there’s a link between the increase and the closure of open-net salmon farms off Vancouver Island.

The Pacific Salmon Commission said it is increasing its projections of pink salmon returns this summer to a possible high of 11.6 million, up from an estimate of between 6.1 million and 8.6 million fish.

The commission, which was formed by the governments of Canada and the United States in 1985 to implement the Pacific Salmon Treaty, said on its website the increase is based on the numbers of pink salmon being caught in marine test fisheries in B.C. coastal waters.

“There’s definitely a higher abundance of pink salmon than expected,” Fiona Martens, chief of fisheries management programs at the Pacific Salmon Commission, said in an interview.

“The Fraser panel did increase the run size for Fraser pink salmon,” she said.

Don Svanvik, a hereditary chief with the Namgis First Nation at Alert Bay, B.C., said the pink numbers are the highest in 20 years other than in 2010 when huge numbers of pink and sockeye salmon returned to the Fraser River.

“I understand the pink numbers are the biggest ever recorded for the test fishery,” he said. “The sheer numbers are astounding. I absolutely believe it’s pointing towards the open-net fish farms.”

Former fisheries minister Joyce Murray announced last February the federal government would not renew licences for 15 open-net Atlantic salmon farms around B.C.’s Discovery Islands, located near Campbell River.

