Vernon North Okanagan RCMP caught a pair of individuals trying to enter a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street in Vernon Saturday, Aug. 21. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP caught a pair of individuals trying to enter a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street in Vernon Saturday, Aug. 21. (Black Press file photo)

Pair arrested after trying to bolt from Vernon RCMP

Individuals observed allegedly trying to enter fenced area of 27th Street with bolt cutters

Two people were arrested after Vernon police responded to a commercial break-and-enter in progress Saturday, Aug. 21.

A security employee was watching a live video feed from a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street shortly before midnight and observed two people enter the fenced perimeter of the business with what appeared to be a pair of bolt cutters in their hands.

The witness called RCMP and continued to provide details of the suspects to the responding officers, who arrested a man and woman without incident as they attempted to flee on foot.

“We want the public to report suspicious activity immediately and directly to the police,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Having this information quickly allows us to prevent or interrupt criminal activity in our community and increases our ability to apprehend those responsible for these crimes.”

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both Vernon residents, have been released from custody pending a future court appearance. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon police find missing man ‘safe and well’


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Vernon police find missing man ‘safe and well’
Next story
UPDATE: Large-scale ignition operation planned for White Rock Lake fire

Just Posted

The White Rock Lake wildfire burns west of Vernon, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The Kamloops region continues to see the majority of blazes, with the White Rock Lake fire continuing to burn out of control. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATE: Large-scale ignition operation planned for White Rock Lake fire

Sunset Aug. 22, 2021 in Sorrento. (drcurtislov3 / Instagram)
No more extreme heat for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP caught a pair of individuals trying to enter a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street in Vernon Saturday, Aug. 21. (Black Press file photo)
Pair arrested after trying to bolt from Vernon RCMP

Freshwater variety of kokanee salmon from Lake Sammamish. (File photo)
Okanagan Lake drawdown could be cause for thousands of dead salmon eggs