Pair arrested after trying to bolt from Vernon RCMP

Individuals observed allegedly trying to enter fenced area of 27th Street with bolt cutters

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP caught a pair of individuals trying to enter a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street in Vernon Saturday, Aug. 21. (Black Press file photo)

Two people were arrested after Vernon police responded to a commercial break-and-enter in progress Saturday, Aug. 21.

A security employee was watching a live video feed from a business in the 4500 block of 27th Street shortly before midnight and observed two people enter the fenced perimeter of the business with what appeared to be a pair of bolt cutters in their hands.

The witness called RCMP and continued to provide details of the suspects to the responding officers, who arrested a man and woman without incident as they attempted to flee on foot.

“We want the public to report suspicious activity immediately and directly to the police,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Having this information quickly allows us to prevent or interrupt criminal activity in our community and increases our ability to apprehend those responsible for these crimes.”

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both Vernon residents, have been released from custody pending a future court appearance. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

READ MORE: Vernon police find missing man ‘safe and well’



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP